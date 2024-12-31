The Military Division of the New Year Honours 2025

Armed Forces personnel have been granted state honours, including operational awards, by His Majesty The King in the annual New Year Honours list.

Royal Navy Awards

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath

As Knight Commanders

Vice Admiral Martin John CONNELL, CBE

General Gwyn JENKINS, CB, OBE, Royal Marines

As Companions

Rear Admiral Thomas Edward MANSON, OBE

Rear Admiral Judith Helen TERRY, OBE

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire

As Commanders

Captain Benjamin Stuart HASKINS, OBE

Surgeon Commodore Jason SMITH, KHP

As Officers

Commander Stuart CROMBIE

Commander Charles Anthony COLLINS

Commander Teilo John ELLIOT-SMITH

Commander Peter Alexander EVANS

Captain David GILLETT

Commander Richard Lee KEMP

As Members

Lieutenant Commander John Richard Escott GABB

Chief Petty Officer Warfare Specialist (Tactical Submarines) Russell Eric GREEN

Leading Hand (Intelligence) Chloe Niki Rebecca MACDONALD

Warrant Officer 1 Nicholas Alexander Twomey OLLIVE

Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering Submarines) David SMEE

Lieutenant Colonel (Volunteer Cadet Corps) Christopher Robert SPRATT

Commander Robert STEADMAN

Lieutenant Commander Charles Anthony Graesser THORNTON

Distinguished Service Order

Colonel Alistair Scott CARNS, OBE, MC, Royal Marines

Royal Red Cross

As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class

Lieutenant Commander Kim COCKCROFT, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Naval Nursing Service

King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal

Captain Paul Terence HILL, RD, Royal Naval Reserve

Mention in Despatches

Lieutenant Commander Matthew Peter JOHNSON

Lieutenant Commander Daniel OWEN-HUGHES

Able Seaman (First Class) (Abovewater Warfare Weapons) Marli WINTON

King’s Commendation for Valuable Service

Commander David Morgan ARMSTRONG

Lieutenant Commander James Paul BRADSHAW

Petty Officer Warfare Specialist (Abovewater Warfare Tactical) Reuben Charles Bryan HOMEWOOD

Lieutenant Nikolai Edward Pilkington L’VOV-BASIROV

Lieutenant Matthew Richard POXON

Lieutenant Commander Katie ROMANOWSKA, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Naval Nursing Service

Army Awards

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath

As Knight Commander

Lieutenant General Tom Richardson COPINGER-SYMES, CBE

As Companions

Major General Alastair Andrew Bernard Reibey BRUCE of CRIONAICH, OBE, DL, VR, Army Reserve

Major General Gerald EWART-BROOKES

Major General Marc Anthony John McHardy OVERTON, TD, VR, Army Reserve

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire

As Commanders

Brigadier Jonathan Godson Eyre BARTHOLOMEW, OBE

Major General Oliver Charles Christopher BROWN

Colonel Mark Tyrtoff DAVIS

Brigadier Lucinda Caryl WESTERMAN

Brigadier Patrick William Benjamin WRIGHT

As Officers

Colonel Sebastian David BURN, Royal Army Medical Service

Colonel Lance Gareth FOSTER, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Lieutenant Colonel David Charles GROCE, MBE, The Royal Logistic Corps

Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Craig HERBERTS, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Colonel Simon Anthony HIRST

Colonel Anna Elizabeth KIMBER

Lieutenant Colonel Ian Patrick MILLS, MBE, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve

Brigadier Stuart Edward NASSE

Colonel Andrew Richard NICKLIN, MBE, Royal Corps of Signals

As Members

Warrant Officer Class 2 Yvonne ANGUS, Adjutant General’s Corps (Royal Military Police)

Major Roger Thomas ANSTEY, Army Air Corps

Colonel Russell Guy ATHERTON, The Mercian Regiment

Warrant Officer Class 2 Lee Owen BACKHOUSE, The Coldstream Guards, Army Reserve

Warrant Officer Class 2 Stewart BAIRD, The King’s Royal Hussars, Army Reserve

Warrant Officer Class 2 Paul Raymond BARNES, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)

Major James Terence Richard BLAKEMORE, The Rifles

Sergeant Alan Gary BOYLE, The Mercian Regiment, Army Reserve

Lieutenant Colonel Mark Howard Kearton BULMER, VR, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve

Sergeant Michael Andrew CHADWICK, The Scots Guards

Captain Edward James CLINTON, The Royal Logistic Corps

Lieutenant Colonel David Joseph COTTON, Adjutant General’s Corps (Army Legal Services Branch)

Lieutenant Colonel Kathleen DOUGLAS, Army Cadet Force

Major Ian Lindsay ELLIOTT, Royal Corps of Signals, Army Reserve

Captain Olivia Kate FLAHERTY, Royal Corps of Signals

Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Andrew Hugh GIFFARD, The Life Guards

Major Cameron George McVean GUBBINS, The Light Dragoons

Captain Daniel HENDERSON, The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers

The Reverend Ann Elizabeth HITCHINER, Chaplain to the Forces (3rd Class), Royal Army Chaplains’ Department, Army Reserve

Sergeant Gareth Huw Russell JENKINS, VR, Royal Monmouthshire Royal Engineers (Militia), Army Reserve

Lieutenant Colonel Ryan Chappell MALLIN, Royal Army Medical Service

Major Sean Patrick MALONEY, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Harry Law MICHAEL, The King’s Royal Hussars

Major Thomas Frederick William MORTENSEN, The Scots Guards

Staff Sergeant David Andrew Colin MURPHY, Royal Tank Regiment

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander James RABBITT, The Royal Welsh

Major David Thomas RAINBOW, Adjutant General’s Corps (Royal Military Police)

Major Mark Bryan ROBERTS, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Major Daniel Mark ROUSE, Corps of Royal Engineers

Sergeant Merini Marilynn Rokowati Helena SEVAKASIGA, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)

Lieutenant Colonel Adam Michael SHINDLER, Intelligence Corps

Major Gemma Elizabeth SIMISTER, Corps of Royal Engineers

Major Robert James SMITH, The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment

Major Jonathan George STEWART-DAVIS, Army Air Corps

Major Andrew Robert SUTTON, Royal Corps of Signals, Army Reserve

Captain Marcus James WAUGH, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Major Joshua William Knight WRAY, Corps of Royal Engineers

Royal Red Cross

As an Ordinary Member of the Royal Red Cross, First Class

Lieutenant Colonel Lucy Rachel GAAL, Royal Army Medical Service

As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class

Major Paul Amos SIMMS, Royal Army Medical Service

King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal

Lieutenant Colonel Anita Fiona Marina NEWCOURT, MBE, TD, VR, Army Air Corps, Army Reserve

Major Seân Augustine OLOHAN, VR, The Royal Yeomanry, Army Reserve

Colour Sergeant Alan George TAGGART, VR, The Royal Irish Regiment, Army Reserve

Captain Timothy YOUNG, VR, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve

King’s Commendation for Valuable Service

Corporal Brandon Lee BLACKMAN, Intelligence Corps

Major Esther Louise CADDY, Adjutant General’s Corps (Educational and Training Service Branch)

Warrant Officer Class 2 Richard Paul HOOD, Intelligence Corps

Lieutenant Thomas James Alexander WOOD, The Royal Yorkshire Regiment

Royal Air Force Awards

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the Bath

As Companions

Air Vice-Marshal Simon Scott EDWARDS

Air Marshal Paul Alexander GODFREY, OBE

Air Vice-Marshal Tamara Nancy JENNINGS, OBE

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire

As Commanders

Air Commodore Nigel Timothy BRADSHAW

Air Commodore Victoria Caroline MCPHADEN

Air Commodore James Edwin SAVAGE, OBE

As Officers

Group Captain Neill Owen ATKINS

Wing Commander Russell William BARNES

Group Captain James Paul BUCKLE

Group Captain Trevor Robert CADE

Wing Commander Noel Jonathan REES

Wing Commander Kevin Jeffrey TERRETT

Group Captain Michael John WILSON

As Members

Squadron Leader Simon Scott BRACEWELL

Corporal Olivia BRINDLEY

Warrant Officer Philip Andrew CHADWICK

Wing Commander Rebecca Jean COLLIS

Flight Sergeant Jane CORBAN

Squadron Leader Simon Anthony DEVENISH

Squadron Leader Dusko Maurice Kent FROST

Flight Lieutenant James Edward LAIRD

Wing Commander Charles Jeremy LYNN

Wing Commander Richard Alan MAY

Squadron Leader James PALFREY

Chief Technician Bradley PARRY

Squadron Leader Andrew John SWEENEY

Flight Sergeant Philip Michael THOMAS

King’s Volunteer Reserves Medal

Corporal Sean Gregory DOUGHTY

Warrant Officer Christopher Richard WARD

Mention in Despatches