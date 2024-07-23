The National Archives releases Cabinet Office files online

Today we have released 182 files online including records from the Prime Minister’s Office, 1999-2003, covering Tony Blair’s Labour administration (PREM 49).

There are also files relating to the papers of former prime ministers, including of Sir Winston Churchill, and records of the Denning Inquiry 1963 (CAB 103).

In addition, there are some files from the Civil Service Department relating to the Census Office and civil servants’ duties, from 1984 and 1986.

The files cover issues including national security, devolution and relations with other countries.

PREM 49 – Previously retained records of the Prime Minister’s Office: 1999-2003

CAB 103 – Records of the Denning Inquiry 1963 and former Prime Ministers’ papers, 1984-1996

BA 17 – Civil Service Department: Machinery of Government files, 1984 and 1986