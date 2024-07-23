National Archives
|Printable version
The National Archives releases Cabinet Office files online
Today we have released 182 files online including records from the Prime Minister’s Office, 1999-2003, covering Tony Blair’s Labour administration (PREM 49).
There are also files relating to the papers of former prime ministers, including of Sir Winston Churchill, and records of the Denning Inquiry 1963 (CAB 103).
In addition, there are some files from the Civil Service Department relating to the Census Office and civil servants’ duties, from 1984 and 1986.
The files cover issues including national security, devolution and relations with other countries.
PREM 49 – Previously retained records of the Prime Minister’s Office: 1999-2003
- PREM 49/1159 (PDF, 225 MB)
- PREM 49/1188 (PDF, 210 MB)
- PREM 49/1193 (PDF, 157 MB)
- PREM 49/1218 (PDF, 68 MB)
- PREM 49/1230/1 (PDF, 243 MB)
- PREM 49/1230/2 (PDF, 390 MB)
- PREM 49/1230/3 (PDF, 249 MB)
- PREM 49/1403 (PDF, 140 MB)
- PREM 49/1631 (PDF, 102 MB)
- PREM 49/1790 (PDF, 39 MB)
- PREM 49/1869 (PDF, 160 MB)
- PREM 49/1883 (PDF, 71 MB)
- PREM 49/1893 (PDF, 65 MB)
- PREM 49/1952 (PDF, 141 MB)
- PREM 49/1970 (PDF, 168 MB)
- PREM 49/1971 (PDF, 75 MB)
- PREM 49/1981 (PDF, 11 MB)
- PREM 49/2002 (PDF, 114 MB)
- PREM 49/2033 (PDF, 59 MB)
- PREM 49/2066 (PDF, 67 MB)
- PREM 49/2067 (PDF, 223 MB)
- PREM 49/2068 (PDF, 172 MB)
- PREM 49/2069 (PDF, 130 MB)
- PREM 49/2070 (PDF, 128 MB)
- PREM 49/2072 (PDF, 152 MB)
- PREM 49/2074 (PDF, 10 MB)
- PREM 49/2076 (PDF, 9 MB)
- PREM 49/2089 (PDF, 56 MB)
- PREM 49/2125 (PDF, 163 MB)
- PREM 49/2161 (PDF, 193 MB)
- PREM 49/2163 (PDF, 181 MB)
- PREM 49/2194 (PDF, 126 MB)
- PREM 49/2238 (PDF, 243 MB)
- PREM 49/2249 (PDF, 41 MB)
- PREM 49/2297 (PDF, 29 MB)
- PREM 49/2329 (PDF, 52 MB)
- PREM 49/2360 (PDF, 10 MB)
- PREM 49/2363 (PDF, 158 MB)
- PREM 49/2370 (PDF, 303 MB)
- PREM 49/2474 (PDF, 149 MB)
- PREM 49/2501 (PDF, 171 MB)
- PREM 49/2502/1 (PDF, 314 MB)
- PREM 49/2502/2 (PDF, 287 MB)
- PREM 49/2504 (PDF, 174 MB)
- PREM 49/2505 (PDF, 85 MB)
- PREM 49/2506 (PDF, 167 MB)
- PREM 49/2507 (PDF, 148 MB)
- PREM 49/2508 (PDF, 175 MB)
- PREM 49/2509 (PDF, 328 MB)
- PREM 49/2511 (PDF, 234 MB)
- PREM 49/2513 (PDF, 158 MB)
- PREM 49/2517 (PDF, 103 MB)
- PREM 49/2523/1 (PDF, 190 MB)
- PREM 49/2523/2 (PDF, 116 MB)
- PREM 49/2527 (PDF, 113 MB)
- PREM 49/2539 (PDF, 138 MB)
- PREM 49/2540 (PDF, 103 MB)
- PREM 49/2541 (PDF, 146 MB)
- PREM 49/2542 (PDF, 135 MB)
- PREM 49/2547 (PDF, 181 MB)
- PREM 49/2568 (PDF, 65 MB)
- PREM 49/2569 (PDF, 212 MB)
- PREM 49/2570 (PDF, 60 MB)
- PREM 49/2571 (PDF, 180 MB)
- PREM 49/2572 (PDF, 183 MB)
- PREM 49/2597 (PDF, 269 MB)
- PREM 49/2658 (PDF, 270 MB)
- PREM 49/2660 (PDF, 250 MB)
- PREM 49/2682 (PDF, 220 MB)
- PREM 49/2689 (PDF, 132 MB)
- PREM 49/2696 (PDF, 176 MB)
- PREM 49/2788 (PDF, 145 MB)
- PREM 49/2800 (PDF, 274 MB)
- PREM 49/2801 (PDF, 246 MB)
- PREM 49/2804 (PDF, 227 MB)
- PREM 49/2815 (PDF, 122 MB)
- PREM 49/2821 (PDF, 102 MB)
- PREM 49/2822 (PDF, 156 MB)
- PREM 49/2863 (PDF, 180 MB)
- PREM 49/2897 (PDF, 122 MB)
- PREM 49/2931 (PDF, 169 MB)
- PREM 49/2945 (PDF, 233 MB)
- PREM 49/2969 (PDF, 150 MB)
- PREM 49/2972/1 (PDF, 331 MB)
- PREM 49/2972/2 (PDF, 504 MB)
- PREM 49/2972/3 (PDF, 85 MB)
- PREM 49/2991 (PDF, 232 MB)
- PREM 49/2999 (PDF, 176 MB)
- PREM 49/3001 (PDF, 251 MB)
- PREM 49/3019 (PDF, 237 MB)
- PREM 49/3045 (PDF, 359 MB)
- PREM 49/3108 (PDF, 231 MB)
- PREM 49/3109 (PDF, 303 MB)
- PREM 49/3141 (PDF, 262 MB)
- PREM 49/3272 (PDF, 161 MB)
- PREM 49/3283 (PDF, 182 MB)
- PREM 49/3284 (PDF, 141 MB)
- PREM 49/3305 (PDF, 182 MB)
- PREM 49/3326 (PDF, 146 MB)
- PREM 49/3379 (PDF, 203 MB)
- PREM 49/3383 (PDF, 194 MB)
- PREM 49/631 (PDF, 240 MB)
- PREM 49/783 (PDF, 138 MB)
- PREM 49/828 (PDF, 140 MB)
- PREM 49/885 (PDF, 229 MB)
- PREM 49/930/1 (PDF, 117 MB)
- PREM 49/930/2 (PDF, 96 MB)
- PREM 49/933 (PDF, 150 MB)
CAB 103 – Records of the Denning Inquiry 1963 and former Prime Ministers’ papers, 1984-1996
- CAB 103/772 (PDF, 223 MB)
- CAB 103/775 (PDF, 188 MB)
- CAB 103/777 (PDF, 92 MB)
- CAB 103/778/1 (PDF, 158 MB)
- CAB 103/778/2 (PDF, 42 MB)
- CAB 103/781 (PDF, 217 MB)
- CAB 103/782 (PDF, 27 MB)
- CAB 103/784/1 (PDF, 246 MB)
- CAB 103/784/2 (PDF, 144 MB)
- CAB 103/785 (PDF, 105 MB)
- CAB 103/786 (PDF, 81 MB)
- CAB 103/788 (PDF, 201 MB)
- CAB 103/789 (PDF, 218 MB)
- CAB 103/790 (PDF, 132 MB)
- CAB 103/791 (PDF, 168 MB)
- CAB 103/792 (PDF, 149 MB)
- CAB 103/793 (PDF, 195 MB)
- CAB 103/795 (PDF, 159 MB)
- CAB 103/796 (PDF, 210 MB)
- CAB 103/797 (PDF, 251 MB)
- CAB 103/798 (PDF, 136 MB)
- CAB 103/799 (PDF, 187 MB)
- CAB 103/800 (PDF, 25 MB)
- CAB 103/802 (PDF, 171 MB)
- CAB 103/805 (PDF, 205 MB)
- CAB 103/806 (PDF, 140 MB)
- CAB 103/807/1 (PDF, 234 MB)
- CAB 103/807/2 (PDF, 401 MB)
- CAB 103/808 (PDF, 243 MB)
- CAB 103/809 (PDF, 87 MB)
- CAB 103/813/1 (PDF, 196 MB)
- CAB 103/813/2 (PDF, 457 MB)
- CAB 103/814/1 (PDF, 249 MB)
- CAB 103/814/2 (PDF, 288 MB)
- CAB 103/814/3 (PDF, 243 MB)
- CAB 103/814/4 (PDF, 144 MB)
- CAB 103/815 (PDF, 217 MB)
- CAB 103/816/1 (PDF, 208 MB)
- CAB 103/816/2 (PDF, 188 MB)
- CAB 103/817 (PDF, 68 MB)
- CAB 103/818 (PDF, 77 MB)
- CAB 103/820 (PDF, 128 MB)
- CAB 103/823 (PDF, 5 MB)
- CAB 103/824 (PDF, 211 MB)
- CAB 103/826 (PDF, 1 MB)
- CAB 103/827 (PDF, 17 MB)
- CAB 103/830 (PDF, 147 MB)
- CAB 103/832 (PDF, 189 MB)
- CAB 103/833 (PDF, 21 MB)
- CAB 165/1213 (PDF, 54 MB)
- CAB 165/1214 (PDF, 17 MB)
- CAB 165/1215 (PDF, 17 MB)
- CAB 165/1216 (PDF, 23 MB)
BA 17 – Civil Service Department: Machinery of Government files, 1984 and 1986
- BA 17/1441 (PDF, 21 MB)
- BA 17/1442 (PDF, 197 MB)
- BA 17/1443 (PDF, 199 MB)
- BA 17/1444 (PDF, 250 MB)
- BA 17/1445 (PDF, 313 MB)
- BA 17/1446 (PDF, 340 MB)
- BA 17/1447 (PDF, 400 MB)
Original article link: https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/about/news/the-national-archives-releases-cabinet-office-files-online/
Latest News from
National Archives
Major National Lottery investment to unlock UK’s archives15/07/2024 09:10:00
A £5m investment into the archives sector will unlock collections across the UK and build the skills and resilience needed to care for them into the future.
The National Archives welcomes Laidlaw Education to Kew24/04/2024 09:15:00
National Archives are delighted to announce a new commercial collaboration with Laidlaw Education who will be leasing part of our building.
Educational package to help pupils across the UK understand the journey to the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement09/04/2024 11:15:00
The Northern Ireland Office, yesterday launched the second phase of a package of educational materials to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement which have been developed here at The National Archives alongside academics, educational and historical experts.
Were Allied prisoners of war involved in the Great Escape were betrayed?25/03/2024 14:15:00
An extraordinary claim that Allied prisoners of war involved in the Great Escape were betrayed by two of their own side has come to light in files at The National Archives.
The National Archives and Arts Council England sign new agreement19/03/2024 09:15:00
The National Archives and Arts Council England have signed a new collaboration agreement for 2024 to 2027.
Discovering Collections, Discovering Communities is taking a break in 202412/03/2024 15:15:00
The Discovering Collections, Discovering Communities (DCDC) conference offers a unique collaboration opportunity for colleagues from across the Gallery, Library, Archive, Museum and Academic (GLAMA) sector. In 2023, this popular conference returned from entirely online to in person.
300,000 farm records going online, thanks to grant from Lund Trust19/02/2024 11:15:00
The National Archives is delighted to announce that we will digitise the National Farm Survey (MAF 32 and MAF 73) in full, thanks to a generous grant of £2.13 million from Lund Trust.
Great Escapes exhibition launched14/02/2024 13:10:00
We opened our new exhibition Great Escapes: Remarkable Second World War Captives with a launch event and positive coverage in the media.
Allocating collections accepted in lieu of tax14/02/2024 10:05:00
Any library, record office or institution in the United Kingdom interested in acquiring either of these collections should contact Liz Hart, Collections and Manorial Records Manager, at asl@nationalarchives.gov.uk for more information about the application process.