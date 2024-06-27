Chatham House
The next UK government must bridge the Indo-Pacific and Europe
EXPERT COMMENT
Although the next UK government will have to make many trade-offs, boosting ties with both the Indo-Pacific and Europe would be mutually reinforcing.
UK political debate about the Indo-Pacific has been closely linked with Europe policy since Brexit. The Conservative government pitched its tilt to the Indo-Pacific as evidence that the UK can prosper and even expand its global role outside of the European Union (EU).
The Labour opposition, meanwhile, attacked the government’s focus on the Indo-Pacific as a diversion from the pressing need to mend fences with Europe.
But rather than framing it as a choice between Europe and the Indo-Pacific, whoever wins the UK general election on 4 July can and should combine intensified engagement in the Indo-Pacific with better relations with the UK’s closest neighbours.
Although relations with Europe remain challenging, the current government has laid a solid foundation for enhanced British diplomacy in the Indo-Pacific. The UK has gained an important diplomatic seat at the table by securing dialogue partner status with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the anchor for much of the region’s security and economic architecture.
This is complemented on the defence front by AUKUS, which binds the UK closer to the US and Australia on security and military technology while helping the latter acquire nuclear-powered submarines.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/06/next-uk-government-must-bridge-indo-pacific-and-europe
