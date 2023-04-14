10 Downing Street
The Prime Minister's Vaisakhi message 2023
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wishes Sikhs across the UK and around the world a very happy Vaisakhi.
I want to wish Sikhs across the UK and around the world a very happy Vaisakhi.
You make an incredible contribution to national life. From the heroes of both world wars to those working in the modern-day NHS, Sikhs have played a huge role in making Britain what it is today.
As your PM I thank you for everything you do, and whether celebrating this auspicious occasion at your local Gurdwara or at home with loved ones, I hope you have a wonderful day.
Saareya nu Vaisakhi diyan lakh lakh vadhaiyan!
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/the-prime-ministers-vaisakhi-message-2023
