The Prince of Wales visits Homewards exhibition at Saatchi Gallery

The Prince of Wales visited Saatchi Gallery today to view Homelessness: Reframed, a groundbreaking exhibition which brings to life the breadth and complexities of homelessness.

Created in collaboration between Homewards, Saatchi Gallery and Eleven Eleven Foundation, the exhibition displays works from artists in the UK and beyond, providing a powerful platform for those directly affected by homelessness to share their stories through art.

During the visit, His Royal Highness met artists who have newly commissioned pieces for the exhibition, alongside those with lived experience who have inspired some of the artwork.

The exhibition is split into three sections. The first, ‘Invisible Words’, features a poignant selection of signs created by people experiencing homelessness worldwide. The second section, ‘Reframed’, features newly commissioned pieces reflecting the artists’ own or others’ experiences of homelessness.

The final section is ‘Open Doors’ which features doors made by children and young people from the six Homewards locations – Aberdeen; Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole; Lambeth; Newport; Northern Ireland; and Sheffield. Created with the support of local artists with lived experience of homelessness, the doors symbolise the diverse paths to ending homelessness.

A central objective of the Homewards programme, which was launched by His Royal Highness and The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales in June 2023, is to change the narrative and challenge negative perceptions and stereotypes around homelessness.