Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
The Prince of Wales visits Homewards exhibition at Saatchi Gallery
The Prince of Wales visited Saatchi Gallery today to view Homelessness: Reframed, a groundbreaking exhibition which brings to life the breadth and complexities of homelessness.
Created in collaboration between Homewards, Saatchi Gallery and Eleven Eleven Foundation, the exhibition displays works from artists in the UK and beyond, providing a powerful platform for those directly affected by homelessness to share their stories through art.
During the visit, His Royal Highness met artists who have newly commissioned pieces for the exhibition, alongside those with lived experience who have inspired some of the artwork.
The exhibition is split into three sections. The first, ‘Invisible Words’, features a poignant selection of signs created by people experiencing homelessness worldwide. The second section, ‘Reframed’, features newly commissioned pieces reflecting the artists’ own or others’ experiences of homelessness.
The final section is ‘Open Doors’ which features doors made by children and young people from the six Homewards locations – Aberdeen; Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole; Lambeth; Newport; Northern Ireland; and Sheffield. Created with the support of local artists with lived experience of homelessness, the doors symbolise the diverse paths to ending homelessness.
A central objective of the Homewards programme, which was launched by His Royal Highness and The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales in June 2023, is to change the narrative and challenge negative perceptions and stereotypes around homelessness.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2024-09-06/the-prince-of-wales-visits-homewards-exhibition-at-saatchi-gallery
Latest News from
Buckingham Palace
The Queen opens the Dyson Cancer Centre in Bath04/09/2024 14:15:00
Her Majesty The Queen officially opened the Dyson Cancer Centre at The Royal United Hospital, in Bath.
The Queen becomes the first Patron of The Rifleman's Association30/08/2024 09:10:00
The Queen, Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles, has become the first Patron of The Rifleman's Association.
The King visits Southport21/08/2024 09:20:00
His Majesty The King has visited Southport to meet the local community and emergency services.
Autumn tour to Australia and Samoa announced15/08/2024 13:20:00
Their Majesties The King and Queen will undertake an Autumn Tour in October 2024.
The King and Queen visit the Channel Islands16/07/2024 11:20:00
The King and Queen are on a two-day visit to the Channel Islands, carrying out engagements in Jersey on Monday and Guernsey on Tuesday. The visit highlights the special and historic relationship between the Channel Islands and the Royal Family, which stretches back centuries.
Royal Week 202403/07/2024 10:20:00
The King, The Queen and Members of the Royal Family are visiting Scotland for Royal Week. Each year, the Monarch spends a week visiting various regions in Scotland, meeting Scots from all walks of life and hosting thousands at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in recognition of their good work.
The Prince of Wales attends London Climate Action Week with The Earthshot Prize28/06/2024 14:10:00
The Prince of Wales, President and Founder of The Earthshot Prize, attended two events as part of London Climate Action Week. The events brought together global business leaders to highlight the impactful work of environmental innovators from around the world.
Japan State Visit26/06/2024 11:10:00
The Emperor and Empress of Japan are currently undertaking a State Visit to the UK as guests of The King and Queen.