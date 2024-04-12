Buckingham Palace
The Princess Royal visits HMS Venturer in Rosyth
As Sponsor of the Royal Navy’s newest frigate, The Princess Royal has visited HMS Venturer in Rosyth.
Her Royal Highness met those responsible for constructing the UK’s first Type 31 warship, as well as the sailors charged with breathing life into the 455ft vessel and turning her into a working warship ready to serve around the globe.
The Princess Royal is also Royal Sponsor of Devonport-based assault ship HMS Albion; Commodore-in-Chief of Portsmouth Naval Base; and Chief Commandant of Women in the Royal Navy, among numerous long-standing associations with the Senior Service.
As the Ship’s Sponsor, Her Royal Highness will have an opportunity to be the Guest of Honour at key moments in HMS Venturer’s life, such as the naming and commissioning ceremonies, and will receive regular updates on the ship’s deeds and the activities of the 100-plus men and women on board.
Today, with the frigate still under construction, the ship’s company were introduced to their new sponsor as The Princess Royal toured both the assembly facility and Venturer herself.
The frigate is more than two years into her construction with the hull and much of the superstructure complete in a cavernous, state-of-the-art assembly facility where defence firm Babcock is building all five ships in the Type 31 Inspiration class.
When completed, Venturer and her four sister ships will perform widespread duties around the globe: anything from operating independently on maritime security patrols to escorting the Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier strike groups to operating side-by-side with the UK’s partners and allies.
To complete the visit, Her Royal Highness presented two Long Service and Good Conduct Medals to two of HMS Venturer’s ship’s company, including Leading Hand Adam Duncan, the ship’s newest and most junior member.
