Buckingham Palace
The Princess Royal visits South Africa
The Princess Royal is visiting South Africa this week. Read on for more.
Yesterday, The Princess Royal conducted her first day of engagements in South Africa.
The Princess Royal’s first visit in South Africa was the South African Riding for the Disabled Association (SARDA), which has provided free equine therapy, sport and training to the most vulnerable in society for the last 52 years. Her Royal Highness previously visited the organisation 30 years ago, on 25 November 1994.
SARDA is the only remaining riding for the disabled training facility of its kind - it has served over 9,500 previously and currently disadvantaged children and their families.
SARDA scholars have won 6 Gold, 2 Silver and 4 Bronze Medals at the Paralympics. Her Royal Highness is President of the Riding for the Disabled Association, becoming Patron of the RDA in November 1971, and President in March 1986.
Later, The Princess Royal toured the British High Commission Residence Garden with Mr Leon Kluge, gold winner at the 2024 Chelsea Flower Show with Cape Floral Kingdom, and Mr Bulelani Bashe, Head Horticulturist at Grootbos Foundation.
The Foundation works to conserve the environment of the Cape Floral Kingdom and to develop sustainable livelihoods through ecotourism, education, enterprise and sports development.
Her Royal Highness planted a Princess Anne Rose in the Residence Garden to symbolise the visit.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2025-01-21/the-princess-royal-visits-south-africa
