The Princess Royal visits the United Arab Emirates
The Princess Royal has visited Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, as President of The Mission to Seafarers (MtS).
The Mission to Seafarers (MtS) provides help and support to the 1.89 million men and women who face danger every day to keep the global economy afloat. MtS works in over 200 ports in 50 countries caring for seafarers of all ranks, nationalities and beliefs.
Through its global network of chaplains, staff and volunteers, MtS offers practical, emotional and spiritual support to seafarers through ship visits, drop-in seafarers' centres and a range of welfare and emergency support services.
On arrival in Dubai, Her Royal Highness visited DP World’s Jebel Ali Port, the busiest port in the Middle East. Here, Her Royal Highness heard about the innovative technology being used at the port which includes electrified and automated high bay storage stacker cranes.
The Princess Royal also saw a demonstration of container transfer from ship to shore before meeting the port’s Operations team, frontline workers and the MtS welfare team.
Following this, The Princess Royal attended a Women in Shipping and Trading Conference Panel Discussion to hear more about the importance of seafarers’ welfare with an emphasis on women in shipping and trade.
During the visit, Her Royal Highness also opened the new Donnelly Lines facilities at Al-Minhad Air Base.
The new HQ, welfare and accommodation facilities are named after Sergeant William ‘Billy’ Donnelly, an RAF navigator who died in UAE on 14th February 1943 after his aircraft suffered an oil leak. The facilities will support British service personnel at the Airbase.
As President of the Royal Yachting Association (RYA), The Princess Royal toured Dubai Offshore Sailing Club, the region’s largest RYA training centre, and met dedicated volunteers who have promoted sailing and other competitive non-motorised water sports to communities in the United Arab Emirates since the Club was established in 1974.
Her Royal Highness ended the day in Dubai with a dinner hosted by representatives from MtS.
