Buckingham Palace
The Princess Royal visits Uganda
The Princess Royal, accompanied by Sir Tim Laurence, is undertaking a four-day visit to Uganda in support of a number of her Patronages.
Day One
The Princess Royal started the visit at the Medical Research Council (MRC), Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), Ugandan Research Unit.
Her Royal Highness is Chancellor of LSHTM, and their Uganda unit is an internationally recognised centre of excellence.
During the visit, The Princess toured the facilities and learnt more about the unit’s work to conduct high quality, energy efficient research that is contributing to the development of strong health policies for the control of infectious and non-communicable diseases.
Her Royal Highness later had an Audience with the President of the Republic of Uganda, His Excellency Mr. Yoweri Museveni.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/princess-royal-visits-uganda
Latest News from
Buckingham Palace
The King receives the new Prime Minister26/10/2022 14:15:00
The King received in Audience The Right Honourable Rishi Sunak MP today and requested him to form a new Administration.
The Queen Consort presents the 2022 Booker Prize for Fiction18/10/2022 13:15:00
At a reception at the Roundhouse in London, The Queen Consort presented Shehan Karunatilaka with the 2022 Booker Prize.
The Coronation of His Majesty The King12/10/2022 14:10:00
Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce that the Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6th May, 2023.
The Duchess of Gloucester visits Greenwich & Bexley Community Hospice11/10/2022 15:25:00
During Hospice Care Week, The Duchess of Gloucester visited Greenwich & Bexley Community Hospice where she met patients, and long-serving staff and volunteers.
The King and The Queen Consort visit Dunfermline and Edinburgh04/10/2022 13:05:00
Their Majesties celebrated Dunfermline’s new City status, and met members of Scotland’s South Asian communities to thank them for their contribution to national life during their first visit to Scotland since the end of Royal Mourning.
The State Funeral and Committal Service for Her Majesty The Queen15/09/2022 15:15:00
His Majesty The King and the Royal Family wish to send their sincere gratitude for the messages of condolence received from around the world.
Order of Service for the Reception of the Coffin at the Lying-in-State for Her Majesty The Queen14/09/2022 15:20:00
The King and The Queen Consort visit Northern Ireland14/09/2022 09:10:00
The King and The Queen Consort visited Northern Ireland as part of Their Majesties’ programme of visits across the regions.