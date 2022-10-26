The Princess Royal visits Uganda

The Princess Royal, accompanied by Sir Tim Laurence, is undertaking a four-day visit to Uganda in support of a number of her Patronages.

Day One

The Princess Royal started the visit at the Medical Research Council (MRC), Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), Ugandan Research Unit.

Her Royal Highness is Chancellor of LSHTM, and their Uganda unit is an internationally recognised centre of excellence.

During the visit, The Princess toured the facilities and learnt more about the unit’s work to conduct high quality, energy efficient research that is contributing to the development of strong health policies for the control of infectious and non-communicable diseases.

Her Royal Highness later had an Audience with the President of the Republic of Uganda, His Excellency Mr. Yoweri Museveni.