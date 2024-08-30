Buckingham Palace
The Queen becomes the first Patron of The Rifleman's Association
The Queen, Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles, has become the first Patron of The Rifleman's Association.
The organisation offers a forum for serving and veteran Riflemen of all ranks, along with their families, to stay connected with the regiment, providing friendship, support, and assistance.
The Rifleman's Association oversees the Always a Rifleman Programme, a suicide prevention and mental wellness initiative, and Care for Casualties, which supports families and Riflemen affected by the Iraq and Afghanistan campaigns.
The Rifles, the British Army's largest infantry regiment, encompasses 5 pillars: 4 Regular Battalions, 3 Reserve Battalions, RIFLES Affiliated Cadets, Veterans and their families of The Rifles and its Antecedent and Forming Regiments, and the communities across the UK with which the regiment has long and cherished historical links.
The Queen became Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles in 2020, taking over from The late Duke of Edinburgh.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2024-08-29/the-queen-becomes-the-first-patron-of-the-riflemans-association
