Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
The Queen opened Maggie's new cancer support centre at the Royal Free Hospital
The Queen opened Maggie’s Royal Free
Earlier this week, Her Majesty The Queen opened Maggie’s Royal Free, a new cancer support centre at Royal Free Hospital. Her Majesty was introduced to Dame Laura Lee, Maggie's Chief Executive; Mr Stuart Gulliver, Chairman of Maggie’s; Daniel Libeskind, Architect of the new centre and representatives of The Royal Free London.
For over 28 years, Maggie’s has provided expert care and support, for free, in centres across the UK and online for everyone with cancer as well as their friends and families.
Inside the new centre, Her Majesty met the architectural team who have played a key role in designing the centre to be a safe and welcoming environment. Built in the grounds of NHS cancer hospitals, Maggie’s provide a comforting space away from the hospital, allowing people to meet others who understand what they’re going through, or just take a moment to gather their thoughts.
As President of Maggie’s, The Queen has now visited 17 Maggie’s centres throughout the UK.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2024-02-01/the-queen-opened-maggies-new-cancer-support-centre-at-the-royal-free
Latest News from
Buckingham Palace
The Duchess of Edinburgh visited the volunteer team at The Lighthouse in Woking.02/02/2024 16:20:00
The Duchess of Edinburgh, as Patron, has visited the volunteer team at The Lighthouse in Barnsbury, Woking.
The King's Gold Medal for Poetry 202326/01/2024 14:10:00
The King has approved the award of His Majesty’s Gold Medal for Poetry for the year 2023 to Mimi Khalvati.
The Queen visits Swindon23/01/2024 13:25:00
To mark the 50th anniversary of the Swindon Domestic Abuse Support Service (SDASS), Her Majesty The Queen visited the charity’s refuge, Jenni’s House and meet staff, volunteers, families and partner agencies including Wiltshire Police and Swindon Borough Council, highlighting their work in support, prevention, education and early intervention, including work with perpetrators.
A statement from Kensington Palace18/01/2024 11:15:00
Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery.
The Duchess of Edinburgh visits the Katherine Low Settlement, Battersea17/01/2024 11:05:00
As the charity begins it's 100th anniversary celebrations, The Duchess of Edinburgh visited the Katherine Low Settlement in Battersea yesterday. Read on for more.
The King presents Honorary MBEs to BLACKPINK23/11/2023 09:10:00
The King has presented Honorary MBEs to K-Pop Band BLACKPINK during the State Visit by The President and First Lady of the Republic of Korea.
State Visit of the President of the Republic of Korea22/11/2023 14:25:00
The President and the First Lady are currently undertaking a State Visit to the UK. On Day One of their visit, they were officially welcomed by The King and Queen on Horse Guards Parade in London, and a State Banquet was held in their honour at Buckingham Palace.
The King marks Inter Faith Week with faith leaders at Lambeth Palace Library20/11/2023 16:20:00
To mark Inter Faith Week, The King visited the new Lambeth Palace Library, one of England’s oldest public libraries, where His Majesty joined a reception of faith leaders. The King also viewed an exhibition of interfaith items from Lambeth Palace’s historic collection.