The Queen opens the Dyson Cancer Centre in Bath

The Queen has opened and toured the new Dyson Cancer Centre at The Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust.

Her Majesty also met and spoke to clinical staff and patients receiving treatment in the Medlock Unit (Chemotherapy and Day Unit).

The Royal United Hospital provides cancer services to over 500,000 people in the South West and is one of the largest cancer centres in the region.

The new Dyson Cancer Centre brings together the majority of the Royal United Hospital’s cancer services under one roof. This includes a research hub, chemotherapy and radiotherapy services, a 22-bed in-patient ward, a dedicated pharmacy and nuclear medicine and physics teams.

Construction of the centre began in 2021 after more than 11,000 people donated and raised over £10 million. The centre was backed by an additional £40m in Government funding and opened to patients in April this year.

In the Macmillan Wellbeing Hub, a non-clinical, calming space where patients, families and carers can receive practical and emotional support, Her Majesty met patients and heard about the support they’ve received at the centre.

After touring the William Budd inpatient ward, meeting in-patients and clinical staff, Her Majesty joined a Reception in the Main Atrium with those involved in the centre’s construction, supporters and other members of staff.

Before departing, The Queen unveiled a plaque officially opening the Dyson Cancer Centre.