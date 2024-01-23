Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
The Queen visits Swindon
To mark the 50th anniversary of the Swindon Domestic Abuse Support Service (SDASS), Her Majesty The Queen visited the charity’s refuge, Jenni’s House and meet staff, volunteers, families and partner agencies including Wiltshire Police and Swindon Borough Council, highlighting their work in support, prevention, education and early intervention, including work with perpetrators.
Her Majesty met families living in the refuge and unveiled a plaque to celebrate the charity’s 50th anniversary and officially named the centre ‘Jenni’s House’.
The Queen visited one of Swindon’s oldest family run businesses, Deacon & Son Jewellers, as it celebrates 175 years of trading.
During the visit Her Majesty met members of the Deacon family who have been running the business for 6 generations. Her Majesty met staff who continue to use traditional skills and craftsmanship in making and repairing clocks, watches and jewellery.
The Queen had a tour of the building, including the new clock and watch workshop, which Her Majesty opened. HMQ visited the jewellery workshop, before unveiling a plaque to mark the anniversary.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2024-01-22/the-queen-visits-swindon
Latest News from
Buckingham Palace
A statement from Kensington Palace18/01/2024 11:15:00
Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery.
The Duchess of Edinburgh visits the Katherine Low Settlement, Battersea17/01/2024 11:05:00
As the charity begins it's 100th anniversary celebrations, The Duchess of Edinburgh visited the Katherine Low Settlement in Battersea yesterday. Read on for more.
The King presents Honorary MBEs to BLACKPINK23/11/2023 09:10:00
The King has presented Honorary MBEs to K-Pop Band BLACKPINK during the State Visit by The President and First Lady of the Republic of Korea.
State Visit of the President of the Republic of Korea22/11/2023 14:25:00
The President and the First Lady are currently undertaking a State Visit to the UK. On Day One of their visit, they were officially welcomed by The King and Queen on Horse Guards Parade in London, and a State Banquet was held in their honour at Buckingham Palace.
The King marks Inter Faith Week with faith leaders at Lambeth Palace Library20/11/2023 16:20:00
To mark Inter Faith Week, The King visited the new Lambeth Palace Library, one of England’s oldest public libraries, where His Majesty joined a reception of faith leaders. The King also viewed an exhibition of interfaith items from Lambeth Palace’s historic collection.
The Duke of Edinburgh visits the Asia Pacific17/11/2023 09:25:00
This week, The Duke of Edinburgh is visiting the Asia Pacific. Read more about His Royal Highness's time in the region.
The Princess of Wales delivers keynote speech at Shaping Us National Symposium16/11/2023 09:25:00
The Princess of Wales, with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, hosted the Shaping Us National Symposium at The Design Museum in London yesterday.
Charities founded by His Majesty The King as The Prince of Wales13/11/2023 14:20:00
Charities founded by His Majesty The King as The Prince of Wales.