The Queen visits Swindon

To mark the 50th anniversary of the Swindon Domestic Abuse Support Service (SDASS), Her Majesty The Queen visited the charity’s refuge, Jenni’s House and meet staff, volunteers, families and partner agencies including Wiltshire Police and Swindon Borough Council, highlighting their work in support, prevention, education and early intervention, including work with perpetrators.

Her Majesty met families living in the refuge and unveiled a plaque to celebrate the charity’s 50th anniversary and officially named the centre ‘Jenni’s House’.

The Queen visited one of Swindon’s oldest family run businesses, Deacon & Son Jewellers, as it celebrates 175 years of trading.

During the visit Her Majesty met members of the Deacon family who have been running the business for 6 generations. Her Majesty met staff who continue to use traditional skills and craftsmanship in making and repairing clocks, watches and jewellery.

The Queen had a tour of the building, including the new clock and watch workshop, which Her Majesty opened. HMQ visited the jewellery workshop, before unveiling a plaque to mark the anniversary.