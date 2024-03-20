The Royal Family marks the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War

The King held an audience at Buckingham Palace with four Korean War veterans to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice. 1,100 British soldiers were killed in the war of the 60,000 British men and women who served, as alongside more than 50,000 from other Commonwealth countries.

His Majesty was joined by veterans Alan Guy, Mike Mogridge, Brian Parritt and Ronald Yardly for a pre-reception private audience.

Shortly after, the Royal Highnesses the Princess Royal and the Duchess of Edinburgh joined a reception of around 200 Korean War veterans. They met with representatives from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, the Ministry of Defence and the Royal British Legion.

Last year marked 70 years since the signing of the armistice that brought about an end to military operations during the Korean War.

The Princess Royal delivered a speech on behalf of The King, in which His Majesty remembered what was once called “the Forgotten War” and honoured the veterans.