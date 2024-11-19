Scottish Government
|Printable version
The Scottish Household Survey: Satisfaction with Schools 2023 results
An official statistics publication.
The Scottish Household Survey: Satisfaction with Schools 2023 results, published today, contains the key findings of the question asked in the social survey on satisfaction with local schools for all adults and service users.
In 2023, over two-thirds (69%) of adults were satisfied with local schools, the same as in 2022.
Satisfaction with schools has generally decreased over time since the peak of 85% in 2011.
Satisfaction with local schools differed over Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation (SIMD) quintiles, increasing from 66% in the 20% most deprived areas to 75% in the 20% least deprived areas.
As with previous years, service users were more satisfied with local schools (80%) than the whole adult population (69%).
However, satisfaction with schools for service users has decreased since 2022 (85%) and is the lowest it has been since the start of the time series in 2007/2008.
Background
The Scottish Household Survey: Satisfaction with Schools 2023 publication, including a summary of key results, is available on the school education statistics website.
Official Statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.
Prior to 2023, results from the SHS were published in one key findings report split into chapters by topic area. From 2023 onwards a new approach to reporting is being undertaken with individual reports being published on certain topic areas. The full set of SHS 2023 data tables will be published via the SHS Data Explorer on 2nd December 2024. The 2023 methodology and field outcomes report is available through the Scottish Government Publications page.
Results presented exclude “No opinion” responses.
Service users of local schools are identified by whether there is a school child present in the household.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/the-scottish-household-survey-satisfaction-with-schools-2023-results/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
International network: annual report 2023-202419/11/2024 12:05:00
Annual report showcasing the achievements of our international network of offices. Covering the reporting year 2023 to 2024, it uses case studies to demonstrate the positive impact our international activity has, and the benefits it brings to the people of Scotland.
Domestic abuse recorded by the police in Scotland, 2023-2419/11/2024 11:05:00
Scotland’s Chief Statistician today released Domestic abuse recorded by the police in Scotland, 2023-24.
Reading `picnics’ and campfire projects win library funding19/11/2024 10:05:00
Over 50 schools share £150,000 investment to mark Book Week Scotland.
Feasibility of strategic ornithological compensatory measures in the Scottish context18/11/2024 15:05:00
A review of potential strategic ornithological compensatory measures, assessing their practical and ecological feasibility in the Scottish context.
Call to scrap UK voter ID requirements18/11/2024 13:05:00
Requirements for voter identification brought in by the previous UK Government should be scrapped, the Minister for Parliamentary Business has said.
Methodology for combining digital aerial survey data and passive acoustic baseline data18/11/2024 12:05:00
This report introduces a method for integrating digital aerial survey data and passive acoustic baseline data to record the abundance and distribution of marine mammals. The report applies the method in a test case study and provides recommendations on data collection.
£100m Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal signed18/11/2024 09:31:00
UK and Scottish Governments and Falkirk Council agree package to strengthen the local economy and create more than a thousand jobs over the next 10 years.
Improving funeral standards15/11/2024 15:05:00
Inspections and other measures will promote the highest standards of care and increase public confidence in the funeral sector under draft regulations laid in the Scottish Parliament.
Creating future business leaders15/11/2024 13:05:00
More than £1.9 million has been awarded to create the entrepreneurs of the future and to increase access to business careers.