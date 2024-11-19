An official statistics publication.

The Scottish Household Survey: Satisfaction with Schools 2023 results, published today, contains the key findings of the question asked in the social survey on satisfaction with local schools for all adults and service users.

In 2023, over two-thirds (69%) of adults were satisfied with local schools, the same as in 2022.

Satisfaction with schools has generally decreased over time since the peak of 85% in 2011.

Satisfaction with local schools differed over Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation (SIMD) quintiles, increasing from 66% in the 20% most deprived areas to 75% in the 20% least deprived areas.

As with previous years, service users were more satisfied with local schools (80%) than the whole adult population (69%).

However, satisfaction with schools for service users has decreased since 2022 (85%) and is the lowest it has been since the start of the time series in 2007/2008.

Background

The Scottish Household Survey: Satisfaction with Schools 2023 publication, including a summary of key results, is available on the school education statistics website.

Official Statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.

Prior to 2023, results from the SHS were published in one key findings report split into chapters by topic area. From 2023 onwards a new approach to reporting is being undertaken with individual reports being published on certain topic areas. The full set of SHS 2023 data tables will be published via the SHS Data Explorer on 2nd December 2024. The 2023 methodology and field outcomes report is available through the Scottish Government Publications page.

Results presented exclude “No opinion” responses.

Service users of local schools are identified by whether there is a school child present in the household.