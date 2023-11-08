The State Opening of Parliament 2023

The King, accompanied by Her Majesty The Queen, has opened Parliament for the first time since his Accession in a ceremony steeped in tradition and symbolism.

Though His Majesty has opened Parliament before on behalf of the late Queen Elizabeth II, this was his first as Monarch.

The King wore his Admiral of the Fleet uniform for the ceremony, whilst the Queen was in her Coronation dress, designed by Bruce Oldfield.

As Colonel of The Blues and Royals, The Princess Royal was in attendance as Gold Stick in Waiting.

The State Opening of Parliament happens on the first day of a new parliamentary session and marks the formal start of the parliamentary year, bringing together the three constituent elements of Parliament: the Sovereign, the House of Lords and the House of Commons.

The King's speech sets out the government's agenda for the coming session, outlining proposed policies and legislation.

What happens at State Opening?