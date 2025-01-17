The tough dilemma Trump 2.0 poses for Beijing

EXPERT COMMENT

It will be harder for China to balance the needs of its faltering economy with its international relations priorities. But there may be opportunities with Trump the dealmaker.

The world anxiously awaits the inauguration of Donald Trump on 20 January and nowhere more than in China. Expectations from the Chinese strategic community about the path of US–China relations over the next four years range from tragically fatalistic to extremely optimistic.

At one extreme, some commentators expect bilateral relations to head for a freefall. At the other, pundits argue that Trump the dealmaker could do deals with China on sensitive issues, including Taiwan. Neither outcome is likely.

China’s efforts to manage the former property developer will seek to maintain a precarious balance aimed at saving its faltering economy and reversing the deterioration of relations with the US-led West while also strengthening ties with large parts of the non-Western world. This balance is critical to China’s economic future and global standing. But how far can it succeed?

Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.