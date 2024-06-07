Chatham House
The war rages on but Ukraine’s recovery cannot wait
EXPERT COMMENT
While all eyes are on the battlefield, without recovery finance and key domestic reforms, Ukrainian resilience is at risk.
During more than two years of full-scale war against Ukraine, Russia has launched 8,000 missiles and 4,630 drones, targeting densely populated cities, energy-generating facilities, large shopping centres, schools, hospitals, railway stations and high-rise buildings.
Failing to make significant progress on land, Putin’s strategy is to make Ukraine uninhabitable by causing a humanitarian disaster, depriving its enterprises of energy supply and thereby push Kyiv’s leadership to accept a false peace deal.
