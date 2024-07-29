Third drug-checking licence application submitted

Glasgow joins Dundee and Aberdeen in £1 million pilot scheme.

A licence application has been submitted to the UK Government Home Office for a drug-checking pilot to be established in Glasgow.

The Glasgow health and social care partnership service would be based at a hub on the same site as the UK’s first Safer Drug Consumption Facility which is scheduled to open later this year.

The Glasgow drug-checking service would allow dependent drug users to submit a drug sample which will then be tested to identify the substance. HSCP staff at the site will then be able to provide specific health and harm-reduction information directly to people who have come in.

It follows applications from organisations in Aberdeen and Dundee for similar facilities earlier this year. Scottish Government funding of £1 million has been committed to establish the three sites.

Speaking during a visit to the site of the Glasgow hub, Drugs and Alcohol Policy Minister Christina McKelvie recently said:

“Glasgow’s licence application is a welcome milestone. Drug-checking facilities would enable us to respond faster to emerging drug trends – which is particularly important given the presence of highly dangerous, super-strong synthetic opioids like nitazenes in an increasingly toxic and unpredictable drug supply. These increase the risk of overdose, hospitalisation and death, and are being found in a range of substances. “We’re taking a wide range of measures to reduce harm and save lives - including the opening of a Safe Drug Consumption Facility pilot in Glasgow, supported by £2.3 million in ringfenced funding. I was pleased to see the progress that has been made and I’m grateful to everyone involved for their hard work. This facility is not a silver bullet. But we know from evidence from more than 100 facilities worldwide that they work.”

City Convener for Workforce, Homelessness and Addiction Services Councillor Allan Casey recently said:

“Glasgow’s plans to open Scotland’s first safer drug consumption facility are progressing well and the submission of a Home Office licence application to operate a drug-checking service is another step towards providing comprehensive harm-reduction measures at our Hunter Street site. Being able to test drug samples on site will give staff the opportunity to engage with service users about what they're using and provide harm-reduction advice and support. “Engagement with local businesses, residents and community groups regarding the opening of our safer drug consumption facility is still ongoing. We recently completed a successful recruitment campaign, supported by volunteers with lived experience, and staff will be coming into post in the coming weeks, where they will undertake induction and training plans.”

Background

The Home Office has provided essential criteria which each site must seek to establish before the licences are issued and its officials have already inspected the Dundee and Aberdeen sites.

The application from Glasgow’s Health and Social Care Partnership follows those from third-sector organisations Hillcrest Futures in Dundee and Alcohol and Drugs Action (ADA) in Aberdeen which were submitted earlier this year.

A new national hub at Dundee University providing more detailed testing at Ninewells Hospital will also apply for Home Office permission to provide a Scotland-wide service later this year.

The Scottish Government is investing in a number of programmes across Greater Glasgow and Clyde, with Glasgow alone awarded multiyear funding of £14 million across 66 projects via the Corra Foundation. The Scottish Government has made a record £112 million available to Alcohol and Drugs Partnerships, with Glasgow ADP receiving £6 million.