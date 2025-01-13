This Girl Can celebrates 10th birthday

Over three million more women are active now than when our campaign began in 2015.

This Girl Can, our groundbreaking campaign to get women and girls active, marks its 10th birthday this month, having transformed millions of lives across England through National Lottery funding.

After a decade of breaking down barriers and empowering women to move their bodies in their own way, over three million more women are active compared to when This Girl Can launched in January 2015.

Powered with £30 million funding from The National Lottery, our campaign's bold approach has resonated deeply, with eight in 10 women reporting it boosted their confidence to get active.

Our chief executive Tim Hollingsworth said:

"Happy birthday, This Girl Can! As a campaign it has been integral to Sport England’s mission to support everyone to get active – regardless of their bank balance, background, ability or postcode. "It’s led the charge in breaking down the barriers that prevent women from engaging in sport and physical activity and tackling the gender activity gap, and helped teach us all how to think and act differently. "So thank you to all those involved in delivering it – and a huge thank you to The National Lottery and its players for their continued support for the campaign."

