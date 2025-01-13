Sport England
|Printable version
This Girl Can celebrates 10th birthday
Over three million more women are active now than when our campaign began in 2015.
This Girl Can, our groundbreaking campaign to get women and girls active, marks its 10th birthday this month, having transformed millions of lives across England through National Lottery funding.
After a decade of breaking down barriers and empowering women to move their bodies in their own way, over three million more women are active compared to when This Girl Can launched in January 2015.
Powered with £30 million funding from The National Lottery, our campaign's bold approach has resonated deeply, with eight in 10 women reporting it boosted their confidence to get active.
Our chief executive Tim Hollingsworth said:
"Happy birthday, This Girl Can! As a campaign it has been integral to Sport England’s mission to support everyone to get active – regardless of their bank balance, background, ability or postcode.
"It’s led the charge in breaking down the barriers that prevent women from engaging in sport and physical activity and tackling the gender activity gap, and helped teach us all how to think and act differently.
"So thank you to all those involved in delivering it – and a huge thank you to The National Lottery and its players for their continued support for the campaign."
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.sportengland.org/news-and-inspiration/girl-can-celebrates-10th-birthday
Latest News from
Sport England
New report into diversity in leadership roles published19/12/2024 14:10:00
The Diversity in Sport Governance 2024 report was commissioned by us, along with UK Sport, and conducted by Perrett Laver and provides a detailed breakdown of the makeup of more boards and senior leadership teams of sports organisations
Statement on Pickleball England18/12/2024 13:20:00
We've recognised pickleball as a sport and Pickleball England as its national governing body.
Commitment to playing field protection continues12/12/2024 16:20:00
Our role as a statutory consultee saw 94% of all concluded planning applications involving playing fields result in the protection or improvement of facilities
Children’s activity levels remain stable but significant and sustained action required05/12/2024 16:10:00
The legacy of Covid-19 means more must be done to give young people the best possible chance in life
Our funding ensures Women's Euros leave lasting legacy04/12/2024 11:05:00
Women's and girls' football has enjoyed significant growth since England hosted the 2022 showpiece.
Latest findings on sector's digital maturity revealed29/11/2024 12:05:00
The Digital Futures 2024 report shows progress as sport and physical activity organisations begin to focus on data and AI
Funding available for facilities damaged by extreme weather27/11/2024 16:10:00
We'll prioritise support from our Movement Fund for sports and activities that need help to recover quickly.
Three more long-term partnerships announced21/11/2024 13:05:00
The organisations will receive almost £4 million between them over the next three years, to help us deliver on the commitments made in our Uniting the Movement strategy.