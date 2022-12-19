Department for Education
Thousands of children to benefit from schools fit for the future
239 school buildings to be transformed as part of revolutionary ten-year programme.
Pupils across England will benefit from transformative new school buildings as 239 more schools and sixth forms will benefit from renovation projects.
The new projects build on the 161 that have previously been announced, with construction works now nearing completion on the most advanced sites. It means in total 400 out of 500 schools and sixth forms have now been selected for rebuilds through the ten-year School Rebuilding Programme.
The new buildings will be more energy efficient for future winter resilience and net-zero in operation, with old facilities replaced by modern education environments including new classrooms, sports halls and dining rooms.
In addition to the School Rebuilding Programme, the Government is continuing to invest in the school estate with annual capital funding. Over £13 billion has been allocated since 2015 to maintain and improve school facilities across England, including £1.8 billion in financial year 2022-23.
The Government is also setting out school funding allocations for local authorities for next year, following the extra £2 billion funding boost for schools for next year and the year after announced at the Autumn Statement. School funding will be at its highest ever level in real terms per pupil, totalling £58.8 billion by 2024-25.
Gillian Keegan, Secretary of State for Education, recently said:
Education is a top priority for this Government. That is why, despite facing challenging economic circumstances, we are investing a record amount in our schools and colleges. Today’s announcement will transform hundreds of schools across the country and ensure they are fit for the future.
The additional funding, alongside fantastic new facilities, will mean our brilliant teachers can get on with what they do best – and inspire the next generation.
The funding allocations announced recently mean:
- Funding for children and young people with complex special educational needs and disabilities will increase by almost £1 billion - a 10.6% increase compared to this year.
- Special schools and alternative provision receive an average 3.4%per place increase in their funding in 2023-24, as a result of the additional funding from the Autumn Statement.
- Funding for mainstream schools will increase by over £2.5 billion in 2023-24, compared to this year.
- Local authorities will receive average funding increases of 3.4% for the 3- and 4-year-old free childcare entitlements and four per cent for the 2-year-old entitlement, as the Early Years National Funding Formulae are updated.
On top of this, the increased investment means pupil premium funding rates for 2023-24 will increase by 5% – equivalent to £180 million - compared to this year, supporting schools to raise educational outcomes for disadvantaged pupils. The increase will support schools to continue using high quality tutoring as a key means of targeted support for the children who need it most, and embed tutoring in schools long-term.
The Government has also published the detailed methodology for how the new grant for mainstream schools will allocate additional funding following the Autumn Statement, so schools can plan for how much funding they should receive. All mainstream schools will receive their additional funding from April 2023.
Notes to Editors
- Further funding for the School Rebuilding Programme after 2024-25 will be provided at the next Spending Review.
- Dedicated Schools Grant funding allocations detail the total amount of funding Local Authorities get for schools, high needs, early years and central school services.
- In addition to the School Rebuilding Programme, the Government is continuing to invest in the school estate with annual capital funding. The Government has allocated over £13 billion since 2015 to maintain and improve school facilities across England, including £1.8 billion in financial year 2022-23. This includes School Condition Allocations and Devolved Formula Capital, for which 2023-24 allocations will be announced in 2023, and the Condition Improvement Fund, for which the 2023-24 process is currently underway. The Government has also allocated an additional £500 million in capital funding this financial year to spend on capital improvements to buildings and facilities, prioritising works to improve energy efficiency.
- The updated early years funding formulae will result in an increase of up to 4.9% for 3 to 4- year olds and 10% for 2 year olds and help to ensure that the Early Years funding system is responsive and targets investment towards those areas where it will do the most good.
