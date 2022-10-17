NHS England
|Printable version
Thousands of over 50s to receive Covid booster and flu jabs
Thousands of people aged 50 and over are now starting to receiving covid autumn booster and flu jabs as of Saturday 15 October, with hundreds of thousands more booked in for the coming days, after the NHS expanded the offer to all over 50s.
The rollout means around 12 million more people will be eligible for their vital autumn booster dose after bookings opened recently to people aged 50 and over.
More than seven million people have already had an autumn top-up, and with covid infections and hospitalisations rising in recent weeks, England’s top doctor is urging anyone eligible to come forward as soon as possible.
NHS medical director, Professor Sir Stephen Powis, who is getting his autumn booster in South West London, recently said:
“Today a huge 12 million more people across the country are able to start receiving their autumn boosters, and with the recent surge in the number of people in hospital with covid, I urge everyone eligible to book their jab as soon as possible to boost your protection from both covid and flu this winter – I for one am not hesitating to make sure that I have maximum protection and will be getting vaccinated at my local GP today.
“The autumn booster rollout has already delivered twice as many vaccines to twice as many people as this time last year – with seven million doses now delivered – but as we face an unprecedented winter and possible ‘twindemic’ we need everyone to come forward in order to keep ourselves, families and communities as safe as possible.”
Record numbers of sites across the country are delivering autumn boosters since the NHS campaign began a month ago – with people able to book an appointment on the National Booking Service or attend a walk-in site.
The NHS is also reminding people this weekend that the offer of autumn booster or flu jab, regardless of when you were first invited, remains open.
Frontline health and social care workers and those at higher risk due to a weakened immune system, a learning disability or pregnancy, as well as all over 65s became eligible last month – with others at risk also able to self-declare. Anyone eligible can book an appointment online or by calling 119.
Approximately 26 million people are eligible for an autumn Covid-19 booster, while as many as 33 million people can get an annual flu jab.
Dr Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Advisor at the UK Health Security Agency, recently said:
“The double threat of widely circulating flu and COVID-19 this year is a real concern, so it’s crucial that you take up the free flu vaccine as soon as possible if you are offered it. It will help protect you from severe flu this winter, and even save your life.
“All those over 50 are now eligible for the jab, many of which will have low natural immunity due to COVID-19 restrictions over the last two years.”
The National Booking Service is also trialling for the first time the ability for people to book their flu vaccine online at around 200 participating sites. Six million eligible people have already had a flu vaccine but others still to get their jab have been able to book online since friday with the first appointments available from today.
The public can still book flu vaccinations as usual through their GP practice or by visiting one of the many thousands of participating community pharmacies.
For a full list of pharmacies offering a free NHS flu vaccination, including those not part of the NHS pilot, please visit the nhs.uk website.
Pharmacies are taking appointment bookings for flu vaccination online.
More than 133 million Covid vaccines have been administered by NHS staff and volunteers since the first Covid-19 jab was delivered outside of clinical trials to Maggie Keenan in Coventry in December 2020.
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2022/10/thousands-of-over-50s-to-receive-covid-booster-and-flu-jabs/
Latest News from
NHS England
NHS delivers record number of lifesaving cancer checks as long waits for care continue to fall13/10/2022 14:05:00
More people than ever before received a lifesaving NHS cancer check in August alongside continued progress against the elective recovery plan, new figures show today.
NHS invites people 50 and over for autumn boosters and flu jab13/10/2022 12:10:00
Millions of people aged 50 and over will be able to book their autumn booster and flu vaccines tomorrow, as the NHS Covid-19 and flu programmes continue to protect the country ahead of winter.
World-first national genetic testing service to deliver rapid life-saving checks for babies and kids13/10/2022 09:15:00
The NHS will be able to diagnose and potentially save the lives of thousands of severely ill children and babies — within days rather than weeks — with a world-first national genetic testing service launched yesterday.
NHS urges six million people to get their Covid autumn booster11/10/2022 09:15:00
More than six million at risk people or over 65s who are yet to get their autumn booster will be reminded to book a jab next week, ahead of winter.
NHS helps record numbers of young people with their mental health as students return to universities10/10/2022 16:15:00
England’s top mental health nurse is urging students starting or returning to university to seek mental health support as soon as they need it, as new data show record numbers of young people are accessing support.
High street pharmacists treat thousands more people for minor illnesses07/10/2022 11:15:00
More than 100,000 patients were seen by their high street pharmacist in just one month according to new NHS figures, helping people get the quick care they need as well as easing pressure on GP teams facing record demand.
NHS set to boost GP workforce ahead of winter06/10/2022 13:10:00
Thousands more staff will be recruited to new roles in General Practice, so family doctors’ time can be freed up to see more patients during winter, the NHS has announced today.
NHS launches awareness drive as ‘giant lung roadshow’ targets England’s cancer hotspots30/09/2022 15:38:00
The NHS will be touring England’s lung cancer hotspots with giant inflatable lungs and specialist teams of volunteers, in a bid to catch more cancers early and giving the best chance of successful treatment.
NHS urges parents to book children in for essential MMR vaccination27/09/2022 09:15:00
Parents and carers of children are being reminded of the importance of routine vaccinations, with hundreds of thousands of texts, emails and letters being sent from next week encouraging families to book their child in for an MMR vaccine.