Threat Level For Northern Ireland Related Terrorism in Northern Ireland Reduced to Substantial
MI5 has lowered the terrorism threat level for Northern Ireland related terrorism in Northern Ireland from 'SEVERE' to 'SUBSTANTIAL'.
This means an attack is 'likely'.
Announcing the change to Parliament, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland recently said:
“This positive step reflects the commitment of communities from across Northern Ireland to build a safer place to live and work.
“As ever, the public should remain vigilant and report any concerns they may have to the police.
“There remains a small group of people determined to destabilise the political settlement in Northern Ireland through acts of terrorism.”
MI5, alongside our partners, will continue to work around the clock to investigate and disrupt terrorism in all its forms, as part of our mission to keep the country safe.
Find out more about terrorism threat levels.
Original article link: https://www.mi5.gov.uk/news/threat-level-for-northern-ireland-related-terrorism-in-northern-ireland-reduced-to-substantial
