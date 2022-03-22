Threat level to Northern Ireland from Northern Ireland Related Terrorism lowered to SUBSTANTIAL

Today, MI5 has lowered the threat level to Northern Ireland from Northern Ireland Related Terrorism (NIRT) from 'SEVERE' to 'SUBSTANTIAL'.

The change reflects the assessment that the threat to Northern Ireland from NIRT has reduced. This is the first time that this threat level has been lowered since it was initially published in 2010.

The move to SUBSTANTIAL however means that an attack is still 'likely' and may occur without further warning.

The Northern Ireland Secretary said in a statement:

The fact that the threat level is being lowered from where it has been since September 2010 is a testament to the Government’s ongoing commitment to protecting the peace process and tackling Northern Ireland-related terrorism, as well as the tremendous efforts of the Police Service of Northern Ireland and MI5 for their hard won gains over the past decade that have helped to make Northern Ireland a safer place to live and work. Despite the change in the threat level, terrorism remains one of the most direct and immediate risks to our National Security and to communities in Northern Ireland. There remains a small group of people determined to destabilise the political settlement in Northern Ireland through acts of terrorism.

MI5, alongside our partners, will continue to work around the clock to tackle the threat from terrorism in all its forms, in our mission to keep the country safe.

