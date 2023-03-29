Threat level to Northern Ireland from Northern Ireland-related terrorism raised to SEVERE

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland yesterday informed Parliament that MI5 has raised the terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland from Northern Ireland-related terrorism to SEVERE. This means an attack is considered to be highly likely.

In his statement he yesterday said:

The threat level to Northern Ireland from Northern Ireland Related Terrorism is constantly monitored and is subject to a regular formal review. This is a systematic, comprehensive and rigorous process, based on the very latest intelligence and analysis of factors which drive the threat. The threat level review takes into account a range of factors and analysis of recent incidents.

Further information about terrorism threat levels is available on our threat levels page. Advice about how you can protect your organisation from national security threats is available from the National Protective Security Authority, which is part of MI5.