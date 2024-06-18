Met Office
Thunderstorms for some, but sunshine for many
The Met Office has issued a yellow severe weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms.
Although many will enjoy another fine day today, the Met Office has issued a yellow severe weather warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms. It covers parts of northern England and the north midlands and is in force from 11am until 9pm tonight.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “Scattered showers and thunderstorms will bring heavy downpours for some areas through the afternoon and early evening. Some of these will be slow-moving with lightning and hail. Not everyone in the warning area will experience this, but those who are caught in a shower may see 20-30mm of rain in one hour.”
