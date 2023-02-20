NHS England
|Printable version
Today’s industrial action by ambulance workers
NHS Medical Director Professor Sir Stephen Powis comments on today’s industrial action by ambulance workers
NHS Medical Director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said: “As we have seen with previous industrial action, disruption is inevitable, however, it is vital that people do not put off seeking care and dial 999 in a life-threatening emergency and come forward for treatment using 111 online for non-life threatening care, as well as local pharmacies or General Practice. Anyone with an appointment should continue to attend as planned unless they have been contacted to rearrange.”
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2023/02/todays-industrial-action-by-ambulance-workers/
Latest News from
NHS England
New NHS campaign urges people to use their bowel cancer home testing kit20/02/2023 15:20:00
Millions of people in England who have been sent a lifesaving home testing kit that can detect early signs of bowel cancer are being encouraged to use it and return it, as part of a new, first-of-a-kind NHS campaign.
Women urged to take up NHS breast screening invites16/02/2023 14:05:00
Thousands of women are being urged to take up NHS breast screening appointments as new figures today reveal that while the highest number ever were screened last year, nearly four in 10 did not take up the potentially lifesaving offer
England’s top doctor thanks staff for reducing time lost to ambulance handover delays by over a third16/02/2023 13:05:00
NHS national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis commented on weekly NHS winter pressures data published this morning showing the time lost to ambulance handover delays reduced by over a third week-on-week
First baby receives life-saving gene therapy on NHS15/02/2023 14:20:00
A 19-month-old baby girl called Teddi has become the first child in the UK to receive a life-saving gene therapy treatment for the fatal disorder, metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD).
Patients urged to seek life-saving care during busiest strike period on record10/02/2023 11:15:00
The NHS is urging the public to continue to call 999 in a life-threatening emergency and go to NHS 111 online for non-urgent needs as the health service experiences record levels of industrial action.
Ambulance response times improve in face of ongoing winter pressures09/02/2023 16:15:00
Patients received faster ambulance response times last month, despite new figures showing it was the busiest January on record for the most serious 999 call-outs, as winter pressures and industrial action continue to impact the NHS.
More than 86 million Covid vaccination appointments booked through NHS online system in first two years09/02/2023 15:15:00
More than 86 million Covid vaccination appointments have been arranged using the NHS’s national online booking system since its launch two years ago.
Hundreds of thousands more patients to benefit from major NHS surgical capacity boost08/02/2023 12:20:00
Hundreds of thousands more patients will benefit from NHS treatment by next year thanks to dozens of new surgical spaces, the NHS announced today.