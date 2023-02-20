NHS Medical Director Professor Sir Stephen Powis comments on today’s industrial action by ambulance workers

NHS Medical Director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said: “As we have seen with previous industrial action, disruption is inevitable, however, it is vital that people do not put off seeking care and dial 999 in a life-threatening emergency and come forward for treatment using 111 online for non-life threatening care, as well as local pharmacies or General Practice. Anyone with an appointment should continue to attend as planned unless they have been contacted to rearrange.”