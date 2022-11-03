Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Reception
Over 200 medallists were invited to the special event at Buckingham Palace
The King and The Queen Consort, joined by The Earl of Wessex, Patron, British Paralympic Association, The Princess Royal, President, British Olympic Association, and The Duke of Gloucester attended the event.
Medallists from both the Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Olympics and Paralympics were invited to the event, which celebrated their incredible achievements across the Games.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/tokyo-2020-and-beijing-2022-olympic-and-paralympic-reception
Latest News from
Buckingham Palace
The King joins celebrations at Buckingham Palace to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the arrival of British Asians from Uganda to the United Kingdom03/11/2022 10:15:00
His Majesty The King has joined celebrations at Buckingham Palace to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Resettlement of British Asians from Uganda in the United Kingdom.
The Prince of Wales attends the 10th annual Tusk conservation awards02/11/2022 14:25:00
At Hampton Court Palace, The Prince of Wales celebrated the work of leading Africa-based conservationists at the annual Tusk Conservation Awards.
His Majesty The King is announced as Captain General Royal Marines on the 358th Anniversary of the Corps28/10/2022 16:05:00
His Majesty The King will serve as the ceremonial head of the Royal Marines, taking on the role of Captain General. The announcement comes on the 358th anniversary of the founding of the Corps of Royal Marines, which were formed on 28th October 1664 during the reign of King Charles II.
The Duke of Gloucester visits New York to celebrate the work of the St George’s Society of New York27/10/2022 09:20:00
Read more about The Duke of Gloucester’s visit to New York City in his role as Patron of the St. George’s Society of New York
The King receives the new Prime Minister26/10/2022 14:15:00
The King received in Audience The Right Honourable Rishi Sunak MP today and requested him to form a new Administration.
The Princess Royal visits Uganda26/10/2022 12:15:00
The Princess Royal, accompanied by Sir Tim Laurence, is undertaking a four-day visit to Uganda in support of a number of her Patronages.
The Queen Consort presents the 2022 Booker Prize for Fiction18/10/2022 13:15:00
At a reception at the Roundhouse in London, The Queen Consort presented Shehan Karunatilaka with the 2022 Booker Prize.
The Coronation of His Majesty The King12/10/2022 14:10:00
Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce that the Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6th May, 2023.