Department for Education
|Printable version
Top apprenticeship employers for 2022 announced
Large and small employers across the public and private sector recognised for their vital contribution to apprenticeships
The country’s most outstanding apprenticeship employers for 2022 were recognised yesterday (29 June) for their vital work boosting career opportunities for more people.
The public sector secured the prestigious top slots on the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers 2022 list, with the Army first, the Royal Navy second and Royal Airforce in fourth place, closely followed by the Department of Work and Pensions in fifth position.
Lander Automotive Ltd has also topped a new category this year – Top 50 SME Apprenticeship Employers 2022 – which for the first time recognises the critical role these organisations play in creating opportunities, particularly for younger people and those in disadvantaged areas.
The leader boards are designed to showcase the very best of England’s apprenticeship employers, with those listed recognised for providing some of the most successful apprenticeship programmes over the previous 12 months.
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said:
It is a fantastic achievement to be listed as one of the country’s most outstanding apprenticeship employers. Apprenticeships offer people of all ages and backgrounds the chance to gain the experience and skills needed to hit the ground running in their chosen career, while delivering the skilled workforce businesses need to grow and thrive.
I would like to congratulate all employers large and small for their brilliant work. I look forward to hearing more about their successful apprenticeship programmes.
Colonel M T Ketterer of The British Army said:
Being listed in the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers is a real achievement for any employer – but for an > ambitious organisation who is justifiably proud of its apprenticeship programme and strives to ‘be the best’, we are delighted to have been ranked at number one.
The quality of our people and their competence in role is vital to the British Army that needs to be ready to meet every challenge as it delivers such an important and indeed varied role for the nation – and our apprenticeship programme is an integral part of our extensive training programme to ensure it can.
For those within the organisation, being in the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers helps to validate our programme, the employment offer made to every soldier and helps to ratify what we do. Externally, it showcases the scale, reach, diversity and quality of our programme and reinforces the variety of employment, trades available and development opportunities for those seeking to join us.
Managing Director Len Palmer, Lander Tubular Products said:
At Lander Tubular Products we have a long history of developing future talent though our apprenticeship schemes. Over many generations in the business the apprentices have always provided us with an incredible pool of talent. We are proud of our commitment to apprenticeships, and we are always happy when we are recognised externally for the brilliant outcomes, we deliver for our youngest team members.
The rankings attracted strong entries from across a wide range of industries including healthcare, banking, media and the automotive industry in the private, public and charitable sectors.
Employers including BT, Deloitte, Greene King and BAE Systems, Troup Bywaters + Anders, Lee Marley Brickwork Ltd alongside police forces, fire and ambulance services and several government departments have also been named for their efforts.
The Top 10 Apprenticeship Employers for 2022 are:
- British Army
- Royal Navy
- BT
- Royal Air Force
- Department of Work and Pensions
- Clarkson Evans
- Mitchells & Butlers
- RSM
- BAE Systems
- Grant Thornton
The Top 5 SME Apprenticeship Employers for 2022 are:
- Lander Tubular Products
- Adopstar
- Lee Marley Brickwork
- Applebridge
- Darke & Taylor
The employer rankings have been developed by the Department of Education, in partnership with High Fliers Research, who independently assess and rank the country’s top apprenticeship employers.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/top-apprenticeship-employers-for-2022-announced
Latest News from
Department for Education
Review launches to future proof role of academy trusts30/06/2022 09:10:00
Will look at how government supports growth of trust sector, helping trusts improve schools
Sport and music education championed with new investment27/06/2022 13:10:00
New sport and music opportunities announced to better support children’s development.
Gaps in student mental health services to be tackled20/06/2022 14:20:00
Government announces up to £3 million of investment to close the gaps between university and NHS services
Education Secretary addresses Confederation of School Trusts Annual Conference16/06/2022 16:10:00
The Secretary of State sets out his ambitions for the school system, drawing on the Schools White Paper and Schools Bill currently passing through parliament
Boost in activities and food pledged to support children15/06/2022 10:25:00
New funding announced for infant school meals, as supermarkets and sport organisations pledge to support children through Holiday Activities and Food programme
Student loan interest rates capped13/06/2022 16:10:00
Student loan interest rates cut to 7.3% from 12% from September 2022.
Thousands more school and sixth form places to be created13/06/2022 11:20:00
Up to 75 new free schools including sixth forms, specialist and alternative provision settings will offer tailored support, levelling up opportunities for all.
England opens doors to world’s best teachers10/06/2022 14:20:00
A new, fairer system for bringing best international teachers to England will be launched alongside support to help overseas teachers integrate into teaching.