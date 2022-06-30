Top apprenticeship employers for 2022 announced

Large and small employers across the public and private sector recognised for their vital contribution to apprenticeships

The country’s most outstanding apprenticeship employers for 2022 were recognised yesterday (29 June) for their vital work boosting career opportunities for more people.

The public sector secured the prestigious top slots on the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers 2022 list, with the Army first, the Royal Navy second and Royal Airforce in fourth place, closely followed by the Department of Work and Pensions in fifth position.

Lander Automotive Ltd has also topped a new category this year – Top 50 SME Apprenticeship Employers 2022 – which for the first time recognises the critical role these organisations play in creating opportunities, particularly for younger people and those in disadvantaged areas.

The leader boards are designed to showcase the very best of England’s apprenticeship employers, with those listed recognised for providing some of the most successful apprenticeship programmes over the previous 12 months.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said:

It is a fantastic achievement to be listed as one of the country’s most outstanding apprenticeship employers. Apprenticeships offer people of all ages and backgrounds the chance to gain the experience and skills needed to hit the ground running in their chosen career, while delivering the skilled workforce businesses need to grow and thrive. I would like to congratulate all employers large and small for their brilliant work. I look forward to hearing more about their successful apprenticeship programmes.

Colonel M T Ketterer of The British Army said:

Being listed in the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers is a real achievement for any employer – but for an > ambitious organisation who is justifiably proud of its apprenticeship programme and strives to ‘be the best’, we are delighted to have been ranked at number one. The quality of our people and their competence in role is vital to the British Army that needs to be ready to meet every challenge as it delivers such an important and indeed varied role for the nation – and our apprenticeship programme is an integral part of our extensive training programme to ensure it can. For those within the organisation, being in the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers helps to validate our programme, the employment offer made to every soldier and helps to ratify what we do. Externally, it showcases the scale, reach, diversity and quality of our programme and reinforces the variety of employment, trades available and development opportunities for those seeking to join us.

Managing Director Len Palmer, Lander Tubular Products said:

At Lander Tubular Products we have a long history of developing future talent though our apprenticeship schemes. Over many generations in the business the apprentices have always provided us with an incredible pool of talent. We are proud of our commitment to apprenticeships, and we are always happy when we are recognised externally for the brilliant outcomes, we deliver for our youngest team members.

The rankings attracted strong entries from across a wide range of industries including healthcare, banking, media and the automotive industry in the private, public and charitable sectors.

Employers including BT, Deloitte, Greene King and BAE Systems, Troup Bywaters + Anders, Lee Marley Brickwork Ltd alongside police forces, fire and ambulance services and several government departments have also been named for their efforts.

The Top 10 Apprenticeship Employers for 2022 are:

British Army Royal Navy BT Royal Air Force Department of Work and Pensions Clarkson Evans Mitchells & Butlers RSM BAE Systems Grant Thornton

The Top 5 SME Apprenticeship Employers for 2022 are:

Lander Tubular Products Adopstar Lee Marley Brickwork Applebridge Darke & Taylor

The employer rankings have been developed by the Department of Education, in partnership with High Fliers Research, who independently assess and rank the country’s top apprenticeship employers.