Top UK apprenticeship employers celebrated

Top 100 large employers and 50 SMEs across the country have been recognised for the quality of their apprenticeship programmes.

Employers up and down the country have been recognised by the government for their outstanding commitment to apprenticeships.

The Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers and Top 50 Small and Medium Employers (SMEs) league tables showcase the very best apprenticeship programmes over the past 12 months.

Employers are ranked not just on the number of apprentices they take on, but for their commitment to diversity and apprenticeship achievements. Their dedication to delivering high-quality apprenticeships plays a crucial role in boosting the skills and career opportunities of people from all backgrounds, while plugging skills gaps and helping the economy to grow.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said:

Congratulations to all the employers which have been recognised for their brilliant apprenticeship programmes. My apprenticeship was my golden ticket to a successful business career. These employers in sectors from digital, childcare and healthcare recognise the benefits apprentices can bring to their business, helping to create a talent pipeline and filling skills gaps to grow the economy. I would encourage all businesses - no matter what size or sector - to follow their lead.

The Top 10 Apprenticeship Employers for 2023 are:

The British Army

BT

Royal Navy

PwC

The Go-Ahead Group

Deloitte

Royal Air Force

EY

Department for Work and Pensions

Nissan

The Top 5 SME Apprenticeship Employers for 2023 are:

Lee Marley Brickwork

PM+M Solutions for Business

FD Works

Bodystreet

Less Than Zero Barbers

Graham Briggs, head of apprenticeships and employability programmes at Greene King, said:

Apprenticeships are fundamental for how we help people develop their skills and we’re delighted to have supported more than 16,500 apprentices since we first started in 2011. We now offer more than 35 different apprenticeship courses so people can choose a development path that works for them. We’re proud to be recognised in this year’s Top 100 list and we have set ourselves further goals for the years ahead so we continue delivering on our apprenticeship commitments, not just helping people into work but also in building a career with Greene King.

Andy Rayner, Director of LEAP Apprenticeships and Early Careers, Travis Perkins Plc, said:

We are delighted that Travis Perkins has been recognised for the second year running as a leading provider of apprenticeships in the UK. Apprentices sit at the heart of our business, they are key to upskilling our industry, whilst providing young people with the opportunity to embark on an exciting career. This year, we announced an ambitious target to train 10,000 apprentices by 2030, which will not only benefit our business, but the wider industry too.

David Whitson-Black, Group head of Talent Development at Azets, said:

We are absolutely delighted we have retained our Top 50 position in the rankings, we have a clear purpose to improve the lives of our colleagues, or clients and our communities in a sustainable way and this recognition shows how important early careers and apprenticeships are to us. It is a celebration of our amazing students, the hard work they put in to complete their apprenticeships and we are very proud of what we do and how do it! We never stop, are always evolving and we will continue on this amazing journey.

Anthony Bromirski, Chief Executive of Busy Bees Education and Training, said:

We believe working in the early years sector requires world-class professionals, which is why we are so committed to increasing our high-quality apprenticeship training at all levels. As an established training provider, we have almost two decades of experience in delivering apprenticeships that support the growth and sustainability of the sector, and we are so proud of the contribution that our apprentices make to Busy Bees. We are thrilled to have risen 6 places to 13th in the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers ranking, underlining our commitment to creating high quality career opportunities for apprentices of all ages.

Gill Mason, Head of Training and Development at Kids Planet, said:

We are delighted to be recognised in the top 100 employers of apprenticeships and are proud to support the sector. Within the early years sector, it is imperative that we focus on the development of colleague’s skills to expand and enhance our qualified workforce. Their continued development will ensure the long-term success of the early years sector for future generations.

Sarah Austin, Apprenticeship Lead at Kids Inc Nurseries, said:

We are delighted that Kids Inc Nurseries have achieved a place within the Top 100 Employers for Apprenticeships. For the past 2 years we have been developing our Training Academy, within this we have been looking closely at the support given to apprentices and what more we can do as an employer. We value the amazing contributions apprenticeships have for those new to the sector and those within the sector wanting to upskill and enhance on their current knowledge and skills. As a company our ultimate goal is to be on the journey with them, mentoring and guiding to support the next generation of early years practitioners.

CEO of Tops Day Nurseries, Sam King, said:

I am delighted that Tops has been recognised as a top apprenticeship employer. Our apprentices are a vital part of our nurseries and apprenticeships offer a great framework for lifetime learning. I couldn’t be prouder of our apprentices and am looking forward to welcoming many more in the future.

DfE media enquiries

Central newsdesk – for journalists 020 7783 8300