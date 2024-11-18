Transforming Lives: Coding Workshops Partnership

Blog posted by: Neil Barnby, 15 November 2024 – Categories: Development, Digital Innovation, Digital skills, digital workshop, Innovation, Prisons, user-centred.

In 2002, I lost my Internet company. With a new baby and a mortgage to pay, I took a temporary job teaching in a prison, never imagining I would still be in that role 21 years later. But one thing kept me there: seeing the impact of my work in changing lives. My name is Neil Barnby, and I am an Associate Data Science Product Manager in Justice Digital.

When the concept of the first prison coding workshop took shape, no one anticipated the profound impact it would have. Fast forward to today, 22 years later, and it’s clear these workshops have become a beacon of hope and transformation for many prisoners. Having been involved since its inception, I can attest to the incredible journey it has been.

These workshops are designed to create a ‘real work’ environment, so prisoners feel, and are treated, as if they are in a real world job. They work on real products and learn on the job. They initially undergo some basic training, learning HTML, CSS and JavaScript. Once proficient, they can start working on commercial products. Through one-on-one coaching, Agile workshops, and exposure to diverse roles within the digital landscape, participants have the opportunity to gain invaluable digital skills and insights. Many have gone on to secure employment with leading companies, including Lloyds Bank, Atos and even Justice Digital, breaking barriers, and challenging stereotypes along the way.

Over the years, we’ve honed our approach, learning what truly makes a difference in the lives of those who participate. One key element has been our partnership with industry leaders. Particularly the pivotal role played by Justice Digital since 2017.

The coding workshop at HMP Humber was relaunched in 2017 as the pilot for Code4000, marking a turning point. With the support of Justice Digital, we introduced prisoners to modern digital industry practices, igniting their passion and opening doors to new possibilities. It became a favorite volunteering opportunity for Justice Digital and other industry staff. Since my move to Justice Digital, I have continued to support the workshops, knowing the difference they make - and appreciating that warm glow inside when you hear about a life you’ve helped change.

One inspiring story involves a workshop graduate who, after facing setbacks in his job search, found support from a software company willing to give him a chance. His success not only transformed his own life but also influenced the company’s hiring practices, paving the way for others like him. He now runs his own branch of the company.

From TEDx talks to international recognition, the journey of the coding workshops has been nothing short of remarkable, blossoming from a modest initiative into a global movement, thanks to the tireless efforts of volunteers and supporters. This success story is just one among many, made possible by the unwavering support of volunteers and partners like Justice Digital. Together, we are not just changing lives; we are reshaping futures.

Importantly, it’s not just about coding, it’s about the whole digital industry. Last year we introduced the participants to the work of Data & Analysis, through a Data Science team. This is an area they had not been exposed to previously and has offered even more opportunities.

Get Involved

If you’re passionate about making a difference and want to be part of this transformative journey, we invite you to join us. Whether you’re a developer, mentor, or simply someone who believes in second chances, your involvement can help us empower individuals and build a brighter tomorrow. Consider volunteering for one of our workshop visits to help inspire the next generation of prison leavers. Please get in touch with Neil.Barnby1@justice.gov.uk if you’d like more information on how you can volunteer.

Together, let’s write the next chapter in the story of hope, resilience, and redemption.