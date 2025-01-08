Transforming Public Procurement: Get Ready webinars

The Cabinet Office is running two webinars for suppliers and other external organisations to support readiness for the Procurement Act 2023, which is set to go live on 24 February 2025.

These sessions will focus primarily on what the key changes are, how the central digital platform will work (featuring a live demonstration), and will be an opportunity to ask questions on attendees’ own preparations for go-live.

If you’re interested, you can book your place via the below links:

Thursday, 23 January 2025 (10.30-11.30)

Friday, 24 January 2025 (11.00-12.00)

Interested suppliers are encouraged to forward the links to colleagues and other organisations who you feel would benefit from attending these events.

To make it easy for suppliers to find information on the Procurement Act 2023, the Cabinet Office has created a dedicated supplier information page on GOV.UK. They will continue to add information as it gets closer to the go-live date, including ‘how to’ videos, so please do bookmark and check back for further updates.

Other upcoming events

The Transforming Public Procurement team will be attending the Procurement Act Live 2025 on 27 February 2025 at the NEC, Birmingham.

Minister Georgia Gould, Parliamentary Secretary at the Cabinet Office, will deliver the keynote address and Cabinet Office officials will also be speaking covering subject areas, such as the central digital platform, the Procurement Review Unit and the new NPPS. The Cabinet Office will also host an exhibition stand where they will promote the full range of guidance materials and demonstrate the new central digital platform.

The event is free for public sector attendees. For more details, and to register, visit the dedicated conference website.

Members of the Cabinet Office Transforming Public Procurement team will continue to speak at a range of other events so do look out for these.

Keeping in touch with the team

If you or colleagues would like to receive mailings from the team, please fill out this form.