techUK
|Printable version
Transforming Public Procurement: Get Ready webinars
The Cabinet Office is running two webinars for suppliers and other external organisations to support readiness for the Procurement Act 2023, which is set to go live on 24 February 2025.
These sessions will focus primarily on what the key changes are, how the central digital platform will work (featuring a live demonstration), and will be an opportunity to ask questions on attendees’ own preparations for go-live.
If you’re interested, you can book your place via the below links:
Thursday, 23 January 2025 (10.30-11.30)
Friday, 24 January 2025 (11.00-12.00)
Interested suppliers are encouraged to forward the links to colleagues and other organisations who you feel would benefit from attending these events.
To make it easy for suppliers to find information on the Procurement Act 2023, the Cabinet Office has created a dedicated supplier information page on GOV.UK. They will continue to add information as it gets closer to the go-live date, including ‘how to’ videos, so please do bookmark and check back for further updates.
Other upcoming events
The Transforming Public Procurement team will be attending the Procurement Act Live 2025 on 27 February 2025 at the NEC, Birmingham.
Minister Georgia Gould, Parliamentary Secretary at the Cabinet Office, will deliver the keynote address and Cabinet Office officials will also be speaking covering subject areas, such as the central digital platform, the Procurement Review Unit and the new NPPS. The Cabinet Office will also host an exhibition stand where they will promote the full range of guidance materials and demonstrate the new central digital platform.
The event is free for public sector attendees. For more details, and to register, visit the dedicated conference website.
Members of the Cabinet Office Transforming Public Procurement team will continue to speak at a range of other events so do look out for these.
Keeping in touch with the team
If you or colleagues would like to receive mailings from the team, please fill out this form.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/transforming-public-procurement-get-ready-webinars.html
Latest News from
techUK
Future-Proofing Digital Infrastructure: Climate Resilience in the Data Centre Sector08/01/2025 14:05:00
Access our report examining how the UK’s data centres are adapting to climate risks and the steps needed to ensure their long-term resilience.
techUK launches Defence Industry Strategy call for submissions08/01/2025 11:15:00
Following the announcement of the Defence Industry Strategy review, techUK invites members to share views for techUK submission.
techUK Strategic Defence Review submission published07/01/2025 12:20:00
techUK calls for transformation of defence innovation landscape in SDR submission.
A New Era for ClimateTech: Key Takeaways from the 2024 Anniversary Report23/12/2024 10:20:00
The ClimateTech Policy Coalition’s 2024 Anniversary Report marks a significant milestone in its mission to advance sustainable innovation. Comprising leading organisations from across the ClimateTech ecosystem, the Coalition drives collaboration between startups, policymakers, and investors.
Government launches Technology Adoption Review20/12/2024 10:05:00
On 17 December 2024, DSIT published their latest Call for Evidence: the Technology Adoption Review, which will take evidence on digital adoption in the Industrial Strategy’s eight key growth sectors until Monday 14 February. techUK will respond to this consultation.
techUK Briefing on Automated Decision Making in the Data (Use and Access) Bill18/12/2024 12:25:00
This briefing outlines techUK’s position on the changes proposed by the Government to the automated decision making (ADM) regime, as outlined in Clause 80 of the Data (Use and Access) Bill. The briefing also highlights the potential benefits of ADM for the broader economy. techUK supports these reforms.
techUK announces new Leadership of the Public Services Board 2024/202616/12/2024 14:05:00
techUK’s Public Services Board has elected its new Chair and Deputy Chair.
DESNZ Clean Power 2030 Action Plan16/12/2024 11:10:00
The Clean Power 2030 Action Plan lays out a comprehensive roadmap for the future of energy in the UK, focusing on achieving a sustainable, secure, and economically beneficial energy system.
Review of Electricity Market Arrangements - Autumnn Review - DESNZ16/12/2024 10:10:00
The purpose of this publication is to provide an update on policy development within the Review of Electricity Market Arrangements (REMA) Programme and DESNZ's vision of electricity market reform sits alongside the Clean Power 2030 Action Plan.