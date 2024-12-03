techUK
|Printable version
Transforming Public Procurement Update – December 2024
There is just three months to go until go-live, and to support supplier readiness for the Procurement Act 2023, the Cabinet Office has published an update.
Please see below an update which includes the new commencement date, a supplier information leaflet, a link to the Knowledge Drops and the actions suppliers can take to get ready.
Commencement date
As you may be aware, Ministers recently announced to Parliament that the Procurement Act 2023 will now commence on 24 February 2025 - a delay of four months from the original go-live date of 28 October 2024. This is to allow time for a New National Procurement Policy Statement (NPPS) to be produced, the work for which is now well underway.
Supplier information leaflet and Knowledge Drops
The Cabinet Office have also updated their information leaflet for suppliers, which includes a dedicated FAQ. This leaflet, together with the series of ‘Knowledge Drop’ videos, give suppliers a broad understanding of the Procurement Act and the key changes that will come into effect in February 2025. There are also dedicated SME and VCSE videos as part of the series. You can view all Knowledge Drop videos here
They have also shared many of the training materials they are providing to public sector buyers. This includes a suite of guidance documents exploring the different elements of the Act which can be found here and the entire contents of e-learning modules which can be found here.
Central Digital Platform
There is also a factsheet, which covers key FAQs about the platform for both suppliers and buyers.
Supplier information page
To make it easy for suppliers to find this information the Cabinet Office have created a dedicated supplier information page on gov.uk. They will continue to add information and links here as we get closer to go-live so please do bookmark and check back for further updates.
CCS pipeline update
Following the change in go-live date, CCS has also provided a commercial pipeline update, outlining which agreements have been transitioned to PCR 2015 and which have been extended.
What suppliers can do now
In the meantime, there are actions suppliers can take to get ready:
- Sign up for regular updates here.
- Familiarise yourselves with the Act with the supplier ‘Knowledge Drop’ videos, which give a broad understanding of the Procurement Act and the key changes that will come into effect in February 2024. There are also dedicated SME and VCSE videos as part of the series. You can view all Knowledge Drop videos here
- Discuss the changes with your regular customers and clients - who will now be thinking about their forward pipelines and which procurements might be undertaken using the new approaches.
As the go-live date gets closer, the Cabinet Office will be publishing more information and guidance so suppliers can get ready for the changes.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/transforming-public-procurement-update-december-2024.html
Latest News from
techUK
techUK responds to Defence Industrial Strategy Announcement03/12/2024 11:25:00
Secretary of State for Defence John Healey yesterday announced the launch of the Defence Industrial Strategy, ‘inviting investors, innovators, industry and trade unions to give their views on how to grow a better, more integrated, more innovative and more resilient defence sector’.
CCA Policy Update: TP6 Actions, the Government response to the consultation on New Scheme03/12/2024 09:25:00
Please some updates on the Climate Change Agreement for data centres.
Education system must adapt to prepare young people for future of work, techUK survey says02/12/2024 14:05:00
techUK's survey of parents and guardians working in tech reveals room for improvement to prepare young people for the future of work.
techUK responds to the Curriculum and Assessment Review29/11/2024 17:10:00
In its response, techUK emphasised the need to embed technology, and digital and essential skills, across the curriculum.
Institutions of Innovation: Regulatory Horizons Council28/11/2024 10:20:00
Find out more about how the RHC is leading on enabling innovation.
UK Government opens call to fund satellite connectivity in remote areas27/11/2024 12:25:00
Driving forward a trend in the satellite telecommunications industry, the UK Space Agency announced today a funding call of up to £3.5 million to test innovative hybrid connectivity solutions in some of the very hard to reach places in the UK. This call is part of part of the Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES) programme.
Why Collaboration Is the Key to Digital Trust in 202527/11/2024 09:10:00
Read LexisNexis® Risk Solutions' guest insight on the future of Digital Trust.
techUK’s COP29 Round Up26/11/2024 16:25:00
The 29th United Nations Conference of Parties (COP29) was held in Baku between 11 – 22 November 2024.