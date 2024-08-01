Department for Transport
|Printable version
Transport infrastructure review
An internal review of DfT's capital spend portfolio will be commissioned to support a long-term strategy for transport (30 July 2024).
The financial inheritance this government has received is extremely challenging. The previous administration has left a £22 billion public spending gap this year alone – £2.9 billion of which is unfunded transport commitments. Communities up and down the country have been given hope for new transport infrastructure, with no plans or funds to deliver them. This government will not make that mistake. This government will rebuild our economic foundations while restoring transparency and public trust.
In recent weeks, the gap between promised schemes and the money available to deliver them has been made clear to me. There has been a lack of openness with the public about the status of schemes – some of which were cancelled or paused by the previous government, without proper communication to the public.
As the Chancellor informed Parliament, I am commissioning an internal review of DfT’s capital spend portfolio. We will bring in external expertise and move quickly to make recommendations about current and future schemes. This review will support the development of our new long-term strategy for transport, developing a modern and integrated network with people at its heart and ensuring that transport infrastructure can be delivered efficiently and on time.
I am determined that we build the transport infrastructure to drive economic growth and opportunity in every part of the country and to deliver value for money for taxpayers. That ambition requires a fundamental reset to how we approach capital projects – with public trust, industry confidence and government integrity at its heart.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/transport-infrastructure-review
Latest News from
Department for Transport
Young aviators encouraged to Reach for the Sky in skills and outreach programme26/07/2024 11:25:00
Giving young people from under-represented groups the opportunity to pursue a career in aviation.
Sustainable aviation fuel initiatives22/07/2024 15:10:00
These initiatives will push the government’s mission-driven plan to kick-start economic growth and make Britain a clean energy superpower.
Public ownership of rail takes centre stage as government plans radical overhaul of transport22/07/2024 13:10:00
The recent (18 July 2024) bill will pave the way for better trains that work for everyone, no matter where you live in the UK.
Transport Secretary kickstarts 'bus revolution' as she promises to support local leaders to deliver better buses up and down the country11/07/2024 13:10:00
Our plan will create and save vital bus routes by allowing communities to take back control of bus services through franchising or public ownership.
Transport Secretary sets out 5 key priorities to deliver the biggest overhaul to transport in a generation10/07/2024 14:20:00
It will take all our effort but the new motto of our department – our purpose – is simple: move fast and fix things.
Government confirms funding for TfL to procure new Elizabeth Line trains17/06/2024 11:20:00
The new trains will allow TfL to increase capacity on the network in the coming years.
Inquest into death of Harry Dunn: response to coroner's findings14/06/2024 11:12:00
UK Government response to the coroner's findings at the inquest into the death of Harry Dunn on 13 June.
Development consent order deadlines and designation of National Networks National Policy Statement28/05/2024 13:10:00
Confirms the deadline extension for three DCOs and the designation of the National Networks National Policy Statement (24 May 2024).