Transport Minister celebrates community transport in West London

Government is committed to improving local transport networks and making them more inclusive to enable vulnerable people to travel safely and confidently.

Local Transport Minister, Simon Lightwood, visited Westway Community Transport in West London to celebrate the work of operators across the country

Minister heard first-hand how services help passengers to reach hospital appointments on time, shop and socialise

follows government commitment to hand bus powers back to local authorities to support the sector

Elderly and vulnerable passengers that benefit from on-demand bus and taxi services met with Local Transport Minister, Simon Lightwood, in West London yesterday (17 October 2024) to mark Community Transport Week.

The Local Transport Minister celebrated the work of operators as he visited Westway community transport in Westbourne Park.

The minister heard first-hand how services step in to fill the gap where users might not be able to use conventional public transport or drive. This provides a lifeline, allowing users to attend vital hospital appointments, undertake important tasks like food shopping and ensure users can see friends and family.

To support services, the government currently makes up to £3.8 million available annually to community transport operators. As plans to hand back control of bus services to local authorities gather pace, the government is exploring how this initiative can incorporate the community transport sector.

Under these plans to deliver the biggest overhaul to bus services in a generation, this government wants to grow passenger numbers and offer more frequent, widespread services, with scope for local authorities and community transport providers to work together to achieve this.

Local Transport Minister, Simon Lightwood, said:

Community transport services are a lifeline for so many people, which is why I was delighted to visit Westway to celebrate the incredible work of operators up and down the country. We’re committed to improving our local networks, to make them more inclusive and enable vulnerable people to travel safely, confidently and with dignity. Community transport plays a vital role in providing these services, so we are working to ensure they are part of the solution.

At the visit, the Minister also spoke to Westway Deputy CEO, Ryan Price, about ways that the government can further support the great work of operators.

For 30 years, Westway has played a vital role in connecting communities and improving lives across Kensington and Chelsea, Westminster and Hammersmith and Fulham, serving passengers who struggle to use the tube, buses and other public transport.

Westway Community Transport CEO, Kathleen Lyons, said:

We were delighted to welcome Simon Lightwood to Westway Community Transport. It’s never been more important to showcase the work of community transport. We’re an essential part of the local transport mix – particularly for those who find public transport difficult to use – and a key component in any plan to tackle loneliness and social isolation.

Community Transport Association (CTA) CEO, Victoria Armstrong, said:

CTA are delighted that the Local Transport Minister recognises the importance of CTWeek24 by visiting one of our members. Community transport is vital to so many people across the UK and this week we celebrate the range of community solutions to transport barriers across the country. I am pleased that the minister was able to celebrate with us and to support what community transport is all about.

The government is ensuring community transport operators, accessibility groups and professionals in the bus industry are in the driving seat as these plans progress.

Last week marked another step towards handing control back to local authorities, as a consultation on updating guidance to reduce barriers to franchising closed, with over 70 responses from industry.