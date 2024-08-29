HM Treasury
Travel ban on two individuals under counter-terrorism sanctions
The travel bans are in addition to the financial prohibitions to which they are already subject.
- Nazem Ahmad and Mustafa Ayash, who were designated by HM Treasury on 18 April 2023 and 27 March 2024 respectively, are now subject to a travel ban and so cannot enter the UK.
- This is HM Treasury’s first use of the power to impose a travel ban on an individual under its Domestic Counter Terrorism Regime.
The UK Government has announced a travel ban on two individuals under the Domestic Counter Terrorism Sanctions Regime. A travel ban means persons are excluded for the purposes of section 8B of the Immigration Act 1971 – it means that they cannot enter the UK.
This action is the first use of new travel ban powers under the Domestic Counter Terrorism Sanctions Regime. The travel bans are a part of continued efforts to protect the integrity of the UK economy from terrorist financing threats. They are used to target those who are suspected of being, or to have been, involved in terrorist activity in the UK but are not UK nationals.
Further information on how the travel ban is implemented can be found on the Home Office pages of GOV.UK.
Sanctioned individuals now subject to a travel ban:
- Nazem Ahmad, suspected Hizballah financier.
- Mustafa Ayash, promoting terrorism through his involvement with Gaza Now, a terrorism-promoting media network.
