Travelling Cabinet to visit South Ayrshire

Ayr to host public discussion with Cabinet.

Residents of South Ayrshire will have the chance to put questions to First Minister John Swinney and his Cabinet on Monday 4 November when the 53rd Travelling Cabinet arrives in Ayr.

The Cabinet will meet at Ayr Town Hall to discuss local issues and hear opinions from the community. Residents are invited to book their place for the meeting in advance.

Ahead of the public discussion, the First Minister and Cabinet Secretaries will visit local businesses and community projects to highlight the Scottish Government’s four key priorities:

eradicating child poverty

building prosperity

protecting the planet

improving public services

First Minister John Swinney said:

“I am looking forward to visiting South Ayrshire and hearing directly from the community about the issues that matter most and how we can improve its future.

“We will see first-hand the multitude of commendable projects that have made a positive impact on people’s lives in the area and match this Government’s key priorities.

"I would encourage residents to get involved, ask questions, and share their insights. This is a moment for their voices to be heard.

“Connecting with communities across the country enables us to make informed decisions as we strive to create a wealthier, fairer and greener Scotland.”

Background

Registration details for the public discussion can be found on Eventbrite (Ministers Touring Scotland - Ayr Tickets, Mon, Nov 4, 2024 at 2:30 PM | Eventbrite)

52 Travelling Cabinets have been held since 2008.