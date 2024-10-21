Association for Project Management
|Printable version
Tributes paid to APM Honorary Fellow, Albert Lester
Tributes have been paid to Albert Lester, Honorary Fellow of Association for Project Management (APM), who has sadly passed away aged 96.
Albert (pictured) was a Chartered Civil, Mechanical and Structural Engineer, who worked in project management for engineering design and construction projects. Originally from Germany, Albert came to England on the Kindertransport in 1939 but was reunited with his parents in Rhodesia after the war. He spent his life in project management, working on engineering design and construction projects. Albert was married and had two sons before he passed away on Sunday 29 September 2024 from pneumonia. He is survived by his two sons.
His career highlights included managing large projects for Tarmac, Sim Chem (Simon Engineering), Senior Engineering and Foster Wheeler Power Products. Albert was also a member of the British Standards Institution and International Organization for Standardization, developing new project management standards, and acting as an adjudicator and expert witness in industrial and construction disputes. He became an Honorary Fellow of APM in 2007.
In his time with APM, Albert accredited many project management courses, as well as set and marked APM exams. Before he passed, Albert was in the middle of writing the 9th edition of his established project management handbook, Project Management, Planning and Control.
Professor Adam Boddison OBE, APM’s Chief Executive, recently commented:
“Albert was of course a close friend of APM and rightly recognised as one of our Honorary Fellows.
“It is a sad part of APM maturing that we see some of our pioneers pass. However, we are so grateful to people like Albert for setting us on such a good path. It is a testament to them that we have such a bright future, and I hope he would be rightly proud of that.”
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/tributes-paid-to-apm-honorary-fellow-albert-lester/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
‘Transformational’ project shines new light on the value of adaptability17/10/2024 13:20:00
Project leaders must collaborate and coordinate with stakeholders to ensure the adaptability they build into their plans can be executed when unexpected situations occur, as a new major project has shown.
Ireland's Role in Reshaping Project Management15/10/2024 13:20:00
The current project environment in Ireland is defined by significant public investment and a robust pipeline of infrastructure projects, under the Project Ireland 2040 initiative.
How can new government project body be set up for success?11/10/2024 16:20:00
The UK Government has announced plans to merge the Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) and the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) into a single new infrastructure body, the National Infrastructure and Service Transformation Authority (NISTA).
Collaboration in Space – APM speaks to Martina Blake, UK Government Advisor at the European Space Agency (ESA)03/10/2024 13:20:00
As the founder of APM’s International Space Sector Interest Network Martina Blake speaks to APM about the challenges facing the space sector, including the skills gap, changes she would like to see take place, including more women working in the space sector, and the importance of having an internationally focused project delivery forum.
A Creativity Strategy Modelled from Walt Disney – Imagineering02/10/2024 11:10:00
The SWWE Regional Network were very pleased to welcome back to Bristol, Tim Lyons, of APM’s People Interest Network, to talk about creative problem solving using an imagineering approach. This event was held on 25 September 2024.
Launch of pathways to ChPP status bring greater clarity and new Recognised Assessments01/10/2024 16:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) has updated its Chartered Project Professional (ChPP) application process.
Voting open for the 2024 APM Trustee Elections01/10/2024 10:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) is pleased to announce that voting in the 2024 APM Trustee Elections is now open.
Delivering Projects and Programmes with Data Science and Machine Learning27/09/2024 10:20:00
Delivering complex projects and programmes can be a hard challenge. We must scope out, design and build robust projects. We must then make predictions on their evolution in highly uncertain environments. This event was held on 12 September 2024.