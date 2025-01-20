Crown Prosecution Service
Trio who conspired to smuggle people to the UK jailed
Three members of an organised crime group (OCG) who conspired to smuggle immigrants in a boat from France to the UK were jailed on Friday 17th January.
Freddy Lawrence, 57, Keith Baigent, 63, and Paul Giglia, 64, have been sentenced to seven years and six months, three years and nine months, and three years and four months imprisonment, respectively at Canterbury Crown Court for conspiring to assist in unlawful immigration.
Lawrence, of Folkestone Kent, headed the OCG and masterminded the criminal operation.
In August 2018, the OCG made a number of attempts to sail to France to pick up migrants and ferry them across the channel illegally. In their attempts, however, the defendants and their co-conspirators were repeatedly beset by mechanical difficulties.
However, on 30 August 2018, three British men were arrested in France whilst trying to load 12 Vietnamese migrants onto a boat called the Sorel Light, in order to smuggle them into the UK.
They were subsequently convicted and jailed in France for the smuggling attempt.
These men were the defendants’ co-conspirators and not long after their arrests in France, Lawrence, Giglia and Baigent were arrested by the National Crime Agency (NCA) in the UK.
Both Baigent and Giglia assisted Lawrence in the conspiracy, with Baigent helping to purchase the Sorel Light and Giglia making previous failed attempts to sail to France to pick up migrants.
The prosecution was able to piece together a large amount of evidence, including cell site and phone data, to help build a strong case and prove the trio’s involvement in the conspiracy.
Giorgina Venturella, Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS, said: “These defendants were involved in a conspiracy which attempted to illegally smuggle people across the channel from France. In doing so they set out to undermine our national security and bypass crucial checks which are designed to keep our borders safe.
“The CPS remains dedicated to helping dismantle these criminal networks by identifying and prosecuting all those that exploit and profit from this illicit and dangerous business.”
Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle, said: “We are determined to protect our borders by taking down the dangerous people-smuggling gangs who prey on vulnerable people and fuel dangerous and illegal journeys.
“These callous criminals put several lives on the line and their vile scheme could have easily ended in tragedy.
“I’d like to thank the skilled prosecutors and investigators involved for their tireless work to identify, disrupt and bring justice to these people-smugglers who abused our borders and put lives at risk.
"As part of this government’s Plan for Change, we are ensuring those who participate in this evil trade and threaten our security will face the full force of the law.”
NCA senior investigating officer Steven Ahmet said: “Although this was an amateurish criminal enterprise the intention was clear – to smuggle vulnerable migrants to the UK using ramshackle vessels.
"These journeys would have put lives in peril as Lawrence and his accomplices, who between them had little sailing experience, were navigating through one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.
“Their primary motivation was financial gain and they had no regard for the lives of the people they intended to transport.
“Working with our French partners we were able to put a stop the plot, dismantle the crime group and bring them to justice.
“We are determined to destroy the criminal networks behind organised immigration crime, and pursue every option available to save lives.”
Notes to editors
- Giorgina Venturella is a specialist prosecutor for the CPS' Serious Economic Organised Crime and International Directorate
- Freddy Lawrence [DOB: 6/04/67] of Folkestone, Kent, pleaded guilty on 24 October 2024 to one count of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration to the UK and was sentenced to seven years six months imprisonment at Canterbury Crown Court
- Keith Baigent [DOB: 27/02/61] of Folkestone, Kent, and Paul Giglia [DOB: 30/09/60], of Cheriton, Kent, were both found guilty following a trial on 15 November 2024 of the same charge and were sentenced to three years and nine months and three years and four months imprisonment, respectively.
