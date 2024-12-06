Tuberculosis levels in England increased by 11% in 2023

Reported notifications of TB in England increased by 11% in 2023 compared to the previous year.

Data published yesterday by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) show reported notifications of Tuberculosis (TB) in England increased by 11% in 2023 compared to the previous year.

There were 4855 notifications of the disease in 2023, compared to 4380 in 2022. However, England still remains a low incidence country for TB, with a rate of 8.5 notifications per 100,000 population.

Notifications during 2023 were lower than this century’s peak, which was 2011 when 15.6 notifications per 100,000 population were seen.

Overall, the increase in notifications in 2023 was seen in both UK-born and non-UK born populations. 80% of all TB notifications in 2023 were in people born outside the UK. The most common countries where non-UK born TB cases came from were India, Pakistan, Nigeria, and Romania.

Tuberculosis continues to be associated with deprivation and the infection is more common in large urban areas. TB rates remain highest in London, at 18.7 notifications per 100,000 people. For those born in the UK, TB is more common among those who experience homelessness, drug and alcohol dependence and have had contact with the criminal justice system.

Although numbers remain low, there was an increase in drug-resistant infections requiring longer and more complex treatment. Of lab-confirmed TB notifications in 2023, 2.4% were multi-drug resistant. UKHSA has a Whole Genome Sequencing diagnostics programme in place, which means that we can diagnose drug resistance much more quickly than with traditional methods, helping people get the most effective treatment sooner.

Dr Esther Robinson, Head of the TB Unit at UKHSA, said:

TB is curable and preventable, but the disease remains a serious public health issue in England. If you have moved to England from a country where TB is more common, please be aware of the symptoms of TB so you can get promptly tested and treated through your GP surgery. Not every persistent cough, along with a fever, is caused by flu or COVID-19. A cough that usually has mucus and lasts longer than 3 weeks can be caused by a range of other issues, including TB. Please speak to your GP if you think you could be at risk.

TB is the world’s leading cause of death from a single infectious agent, having surpassed coronavirus (COVID-19). It is a bacterial infection that most frequently affects the lungs, which is when it is infectious.

The WHO estimates that 10.8 million people were ill with TB in 2023, a 7% increase from 2020.

Symptoms of TB include:

a cough that lasts more than 3 weeks

high temperature

night sweats

loss of appetite

weight loss

TB can also be found in other parts of the body beside the lungs, with symptoms including swollen glands and joints. More information on the symptoms of TB and what to do is available.

It can be treated with a long course of antibiotics but can be serious, particularly if not treated.

UKHSA is working with partner organisations to advance TB treatments by assessing the effectiveness of both new therapeutics and vaccines to improve the prevention, detection, and control of TB in England.

A TB test for infectious TB in the lungs is part of the visa requirements for anyone coming to stay in the UK for 6 months or more if they are coming from certain countries where TB is common. The number of people screened before entry to the UK doubled in 2023 to 1,059,309 compared to 2021. 505 people were diagnosed with pulmonary TB by this process and could not enter the UK until they had completed treatment.

However, the bacterium that causes TB can also lie dormant for many years – something known as latent TB. To detect people with latent TB infection, a testing and treatment programme is in place in higher incidence areas of England for new arrivals from higher incidence countries. There was a 98.4% rise in the number of people tested through the NHS England Latent TB Infection (LTBI) programme in 2023 (34, 680 people compared to 17,484 in 2022. 15.1% of people tested positive for LTBI.