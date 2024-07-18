TUC – Amazon recognition fight is not over

Commenting on the result of the union recognition ballot at Amazon – which saw the GMB fall narrowly short of recognition – TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:

“Union organisers and Amazon staff deserve huge credit for their campaign. They have taken on one of the world’s largest corporate giants and only narrowly missed out on securing recognition.

“Amazon has thrown everything at trying to stop workers from having an independent voice at work.

“Union-busting has no place in modern Britain and shows why the government’s New Deal for Working People is so important.

“This is not the end. Our movement will re-group and will continue to shine a light on bad employers.

“With Labour set to usher in a new era of stronger workers’ rights, companies like Amazon are on the wrong side of history.”