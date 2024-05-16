WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC – record foodbank use shows “true face of Tory Britain”
Commenting on new figures released by the Trussell Trust, which show that a record 3.1 million emergency food parcels were provided to people facing hardship between April 2023 and March 2024, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:
“Everyone should have enough to provide for their family and put food on the table.
“But millions of households are struggling to cover even the basics.
“Ministers keep claiming that things are getting better. But these grim statistics show the true face of Tory Britain.
"Over the last 14 years we seen a huge rise in low-paid and insecure work, real wages have flatlined and social security has been cut to the bone. And now unemployment is surging again too.
“Across the country too many people are unable to make ends meet - and for those now losing their jobs the cost of living crisis will only get worse.
“We can’t carry on like this. We need an economy that works for all.”
