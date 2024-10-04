WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC Comms Awards winners 2024 announced
This year marked the 47th TUC Trade Union Comms awards.
A fantastic opportunity to celebrate the spectacular work of our best communication teams across the movement. Congratulations to this years winners!
"The Trade Union Comms Awards is always an inspiring moment in the TUC's calendar. It's a chance to look back over a year of campaign activity from our 48 unions. Helping our members voices be heard by employers and politicians. Equipping our reps and activists with the information they need to be effective. Union communicators and campaigners have risen to every challenge.
“And we have new challenges for the coming year. A new government, a New Deal for working people, and a new chance to grow and strengthen all our unions. The potential is exciting for everyone that wants to see a real change. And I'm confident that our movement's communicators are equal to the task.
“I'd like to thank our judges for their efforts in evaluating the entries and giving us the benefit of their collective professional experience across many different communications disciplines."
Paul Nowak
TUC General Secretary
Download the Comms Award booklet 2024 (PDF)
