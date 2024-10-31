WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
TUC - Employer NI rise needed to fund public services
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak comments on the government’s plans to raise employer national insurance contributions to fund the repair of public services
“There is no link between rates of employer national insurance and wages. At a time when senior bosses are earning 100 times average pay, and dividends continue to outstrip wages, no union would accept that their members should pick up the bill for a modest rise in employer NI contributions.
“Just today the Low Pay Commission, which includes representatives from business, has published evidence showing that most employers absorb higher costs without impacts on pay growth.
“This is not a zero-sum game. Businesses need strong public services. They will benefit from the government investing in infrastructure and repairing our health services and schools, which will lower costs and raise productivity.”
A poll of more than 500 business leaders published by the TUC earlier this week showed that more than half (59%) say they are losing staff time due to the poor state of public services.
The poll also showed that:
- 94% say public services are important to the success of the UK economy
- 81% say public services are important to the success of their business
- 89% say improvements to public services should be a high priority for the government
- Low Pay Commission: The Low Pay Commission summary of evidence 2024 states: "Evidence from surveys of employers suggests that the most common ways to adapt to the rising National Living Wage are either by absorbing the cost in profits or by passing it through in prices." (p.18).
- Poll of business leaders: further details of the poll results can be found here: https://www.tuc.org.uk/news/more-half-business-leaders-59-say-they-are-losing-staff-time-due-poor-state-public-services
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC - Labour’s investment budget has begun process of “repairing and rebuilding Britain”31/10/2024 10:25:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak Commented on yesterday’s (Wednesday) budget statement from the Chancellor Rachel Reeves
CBI responds to Autumn Budget 202430/10/2024 16:25:00
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Executive responds to Autumn Budget 2024
CBI responds to increase in National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage30/10/2024 14:25:00
John Foster, CBI Chief Policy and Campaigns Officer, responds to increase in National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage
CBI - Private sector expects no growth in final months of 2024 - CBI Growth Indicator30/10/2024 13:25:00
Private sector firms expect no change in activity over the next three months (weighted balance of -1%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. This marks the second consecutive rolling-quarter where survey respondents did not expect any growth over the near-term.
CIPD welcomes Government's new Get Britain Working package30/10/2024 12:25:00
The CIPD says investment in local 'trailblazers' could help tackle ill health-related inactivity
The Patients Association - Covid Inquiry hears “harrowing tales” of people’s experiences of healthcare during pandemic30/10/2024 11:25:00
Earlier yesterday, Julia Jones gave evidence to Module 3 of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry on behalf of John’s Campaign, Care Rights UK and the Patients Association.
Tory legacy is the worst pay growth of any government for a century, says TUC30/10/2024 10:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday commented on the (Tuesday) annual employee earnings data published by the ONS, which show that wages barely grew between 2010 to 2024.
UK Space Agency: UK to chair global Earth observation group with bold ambitions for data uptake29/10/2024 16:05:00
The UK has assumed the Chair of the Committee on Earth Observation Satellites.
UNICEF - At least ten children reportedly killed in escalating violence in Sudan’s Al Jazirah State29/10/2024 11:05:00
Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell