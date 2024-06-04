WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC: Everyone should have access to good quality childcare
Union body responds to ONS childcare stats – which show that areas with higher rates of child poverty have less access to childcare
Commenting on ONS statistics on childcare accessibility published this morning (Tuesday), TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
“Childcare is a key part of our economic infrastructure.
“It’s how we support parents to work and contributes massively to closing the gender pay gap.
“Women shouldn’t have to give up or cut down paid work because they can’t find the right care for their children.
“And every child should have access to good childcare and early education.
“We desperately need quality childcare for all families – regardless of where they live – so that all children can access early years education and all mums who want to work can do so.”
TUC analysis published last year found that more than 1.46 million women are out of the labour market because of their caring responsibilities.
Editors note
- The ONS statistics are available at: Childcare accessibility by neighbourhood - Office for National Statistics (ons.gov.uk). They show that parts of the country with low access to childcare are more likely to have lower disposable household income and higher percentages of children living in poverty.
- TUC analysis on women and caring commitments: TUC analysis published last year found women are around seven times more likely than men to be out of the labour market due to caring commitments. More than 1.46 million women are unable to work alongside their family commitments, compared to around 230,000 men: https://www.tuc.org.uk/news/women-7-times-more-likely-men-be-out-work-due-caring-commitments
