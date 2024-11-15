WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC: Increased public investment “vital to reshaping and rebuilding Britain”
Commenting on today’s (Friday) GDP data which show quarterly growth slowing to 0.1% in Q3 from 0.5% in Q2, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
“The government inherited a failed economy.
“And the Tory legacy of stagnant growth and living standards, crumbling public services and record numbers of people who are too sick to work is still having an impact.
"But the Budget showed ministers are committed to repairing our broken economy.
“Increased public investment is a vital first step towards reshaping and rebuilding Britain – securing the stronger economy, higher wages and decent public services that the country desperately needs.”
Editors note’s
- GDP figures: Today’s GDP data is available at: GDP first quarterly estimate, UK – Office for National Statistics
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
