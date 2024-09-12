TUC - Mark Dickinson becomes the new TUC President

Mark Dickinson will serve in the role for a year and preside over the TUC Congress in September 2025. He will also chair the TUC’s General Council and Executive Committee.

Nautilus activist

At 16 Mark joined the British Merchant Navy, beginning what would be a 40-year career in the maritime industry both at sea and ashore. Originally from a seafaring family in the Wirral, Mark went on to obtain his Officer of the Watch Certificate and then a Bachelor of Science with Honours in Maritime Studies from the University of Wales.

Mark worked at sea as a navigating officer before starting at the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) for 12 years, where he was Assistant General Secretary from 1995.

In 2000, he joined the National Union of Maritime, Shipping and Transport (NUMAST) as Executive Officer. This eventually became Nautilus International, where Mark has held the position of General Secretary since its formation in May 2009, following the merger of Nautilus UK and Nautilus NL. He is now serving his fourth term as General Secretary.

While working at ITF and Nautilus Mark was heavily involved in developing the Maritime Labour Convention, which established minimum working and living standards for seafarers.

He is also Director of the Nautilus Federation that brings together 22 like-minded maritime trade unions and associations with the united aim to mutually support their members in the global shipping industry.

Promoting international solidarity to achieve change is a key driver in Marks work and in his passion for seafarers' rights. He was awarded the Queens Merchant Navy Medal in 2018 for services to seafarer employment and training.

TUC General Council and Executive Committee member

Mark is elected to represent seafarers, their dependents and other maritime professionals at TUC General Council and the TUC Executive Committee.

He is also a trustee of the Merchant Navy Officers Pension Fund and the Merchant Navy Welfare Board, as well as acting as vice-chair of the ITF Seafarers' Section and as a member of the ITF Fair Practices Committee.

Mark achieved a master's with Distinction in Industrial Relations from the London School of Economics later in life.

Outside of work, Mark has a keen interest in motorcycling, having taken part in several races in the past. He also enjoys taking long walks with his wife and Parsons Russell Terrier Billy.

Speaking on his election as President, Mark Dickinson said:

“It is an honour to be elected TUC President, and I wish to offer my sincere and heartfelt thanks to my fellow General Council members for placing their trust in me.

“This is a historic moment, as I become the first general secretary of my union to assume this position and the first seafarer since Tom Yates, National Union of Seamen, in 1958.

“From the lingering cost-of-living crisis to acts of corporate thuggery like P&O Ferries illegal sacking of 786 UK seafarers, workers across Britain look to us to ensure fair pay, good conditions, job security, a comfortable retirement and access to training and skills, particularly as we strive towards a just transition.

“We stand at a pivotal moment, with a new government committed to implementing a new deal for working people. We must work together, collectively across the movement, and with the government, to ensure this new deal meets the challenges that lie ahead.

“Legislation is not the end we seek, but the means with which to achieve higher union density and higher collective bargaining coverage to bring about fairness. As a movement, we must be ready to demonstrate to workers, particularly young workers and those in non-unionised industries, the value of trade union membership.

“I look forward to working with all TUC affiliates over the next year to deliver on our mission to create a fairer, more prosperous and more equal Britain for all.”

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“We welcome Mark as our President for the next year. He is an impressive union leader with years of experience in his field and a dedication to members and his industry.

“Mark takes on the role of President at a pivotal time for workers. I’m excited to be working with him to secure a new deal for working people, and in helping the new government rebuild our country.

“It's great to have Mark at the helm as TUC President, as we steer forward as a united labour movement, working together to help make work pay.”