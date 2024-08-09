WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC Midlands statement on far-right
As trade unions in the Midlands we stand together in peace and solidarity with the people of Southport following the horrific events that took place on Monday 29th July, which have left us all in shock.
Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who have died and are receiving treatment for their injuries. They should be the priority for everyone who cares about what has happened
Instead some have sought to use the tragic event in Southport to divide and spread hate - based on mistruths and false information. Far right thugs have taken to the streets to attack Police and emergency service workers, to target Muslim communities with xenophobic hatred and to despoil the memories of those whose lives were so tragically cut short.
We must not let them get away with their lies and division. Trade unions have always been at the heart of efforts to unite communities and stand against hate. But the challenge feels even more urgent now.
We have some of the most diverse communities here in the Midlands. Whenever the far right have attempted to sow division and to whip up hatred in our region before they have failed. And they will fail again. Because our diversity and unity is our strength.
As trade unions, we will continue to work with our members in workplaces, to provide practical support and solidarity and defeat the narrative of hate.
Our unions call for an end to the violence and intimidation, and for all those who perpetrate these acts to be brought to justice.
Unity is our strength, and we will stand firm against those that aim to pit different workers and communities against each other.
- TUC Midlands
- Chartered Society of Physiotherapy
- Communication Workers Union Midlands Region
- Fire Brigades Union East Midlands
- GMB Midlands Region
- Public and Commercial Services Union Midlands Region
- Prospect
- National Education Union East Midlands
- National Education Union West Midlands
- NASUWT East Midlands Region
- Musicians' Union Midlands Region
- Rail, Maritime & Transport Union Midlands Region
- Unison East Midlands Region
- Unison West Midlands Region
- Unite the Union East Midlands Region
- Unite the Union West Midlands Region
- University and College Union East Midlands Region
- University and College Union West Midlands Region
- Usdaw Midlands Region
- Writers' Guild of Great Britain West Midlands Region
