Met Office
|Printable version
Turning cold then unsettled
The start of this week will see a temporary return to colder conditions with the potential for wintry hazards in the north of the UK.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Ramsdale, said:
“Northerly winds are bringing chillier weather across the UK over Monday and Tuesday. This brings the likelihood of some snow over higher ground in Scotland and northern England at times on Monday and Tuesday as well as a widespread frost here, particularly on Monday night.”
During midweek the weather will become more unsettled but milder with rain and strong winds late on Wednesday and into Thursday.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Bulmer, said:
“At this time is looks like the unsettled conditions will continue into the weekend with a deep low-pressure system probably crossing the UK into Saturday bringing strong winds and rain to some areas. Weather warnings will be issued as the details of the developments and hazards become clearer.
"Given the potential for disruption from this system it is important to keep up to date with the latest forecast."
Once this low-pressure system has cleared the country it looks likely that colder northerly air will again push down across the UK from the north.
You can find the latest forecast on our website, on YouTube, by following us on X and Facebook, as well as on our mobile app which is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from the Google Play store.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/news-and-media/media-centre/weather-and-climate-news/2024/cold-then-unsettled
Latest News from
Met Office
November 2024: a month of two halves02/12/2024 16:15:00
November 2024 feels like a month of two halves. Mild, dry and gloomy at first, then storms, snow and heavy rain to close.
Storm Bert in the news26/11/2024 15:15:15
Storm Bert brought significant impacts to parts of south Wales and across the UK, with many affected in what was an impactful multi-hazard storm.
Enhancing aviation safety: 40 years as a World Area Forecast Centre25/11/2024 13:15:00
On 22 November 2024, we mark a significant milestone in aviation meteorology – the 40th anniversary of the Met Office's role as one of only two World Area Forecast Centres (WAFCs) globally.
AI crucial to tackling environmental challenges, say experts at Turing and Met Office event21/11/2024 15:15:00
The Met Office and the Alan Turing Institute provide an update on developments around AI's future role in weather forecasting and understanding climate change.
Boosting the scale, scope and impact of WISER Africa to help nations across the continent build resilience to the changing climate18/11/2024 13:15:00
At COP29 in Baku, Minister for Development, Anneliese Dodds, recently announced an additional £30+ million investment from the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to support the Met Office-led Weather and Climate Information Services (WISER) Africa programme.
A cold and wintry spell is on the way14/11/2024 16:25:00
There’s a major change in the weather from this weekend, as an early winter cold spell arrives bringing the potential for disruption for some next week.
A climate of collaboration and volunteering helps UK’s threatened wildlife14/11/2024 10:25:00
A unique collaboration between the Met Office and The Wildlife Trusts has driven a series of projects examining the impacts of weather and climate change on wildlife and their habitats across the UK.
Global warming update as COP29 gets underway12/11/2024 15:15:15
As COP29 gets underway in Baku, Azerbaijan, the WMO has released its annual update on the State of the Global Climate. This year the report contains an update on the current level of global warming.