Two-year update on race in sport review

The Tackling Racism and Racial Inequality in Sport (TRARIIS) review was published in 2021, us and the other UK sports councils have published six-monthly update since then, below is the joint update at two years since publication

When the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket’s (ICEC) damning report was published last month, it revealed some of the familiar issues within cricket that the Tackling Racism and Racial Inequality in Sport (TRARIIS) review had highlighted about the wider sporting system two years earlier.

ICEC Chair Cindy Butts said: “The evidence is unequivocal: racism is a serious issue in cricket. Racism, in all its forms, continues to shape the experience of, and opportunities for many in the game.”

The report recognised the structural barriers to participation resulting in the underrepresentation of ethnically diverse communities in the game and criticised the lack of targeted interventions to address the well-documented decline, over many years, in Black cricket in England and Wales.

It reported a lack of trust in reporting discrimination and a fear of victimisation on the part of those who were brave enough to do so.

The ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) has noted its determination not to waste this wake-up call for cricket and has committed to producing a plan of action to address the issues.

The TRARIIS review represents our own call to action and since our last update in January 2023, the five Home Country Sports Councils have maintained persistent focus on actions and initiatives to address its recommendations. The TRARIIS symposium As mentioned in our January update, the five sports councils will host a TRARIIS symposium for our funded partners during Black History Month, in October. This will be an opportunity to: reaffirm our own commitment to this crucial work

learn more about what the sports councils and sports organisations are doing to become anti-racist and share good practice with the sector

hear what obstacles we are facing in implementing necessary changes, and consider practical support to help us achieve our goals

focus on how we tackle this collectively as a system. We are working closely with the TRARIIS stakeholder group in the planning and delivery of the symposium and will report the outcomes in our next update. What each sports council is doing Our latest review, below, gives a detailed summary of the activity that each sports council has undertaken since January. Sport England Workforce Insight Report In response to the TRARIIS review findings, Sport England has been working with the Chartered Institue for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity to ensure that the 2023 Workforce Insight Report includes more detail on the demographic profile of the paid sport and physical activity workforce. The report is being reviewed and is due to be published early this autumn. Race Code Governance Review A Race Code Governance Review has been commissioned to ensure there is collective leadership and accountability for race equality and anti-racist practice. Sport England’s executive and senior leadership teams have completed an organisational questionnaire looking at their perceptions, systems, processes and documentation, with further sessions highlighting areas where action is needed. The final review is due to be published in early autumn, and they have committed to working through the recommendations made. UK Sport